Brad Pitt starring in new ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ film, with a twist…

Quentin Tarantino is stepping away from the wheel

Brad Pitt is set to star in a follow-up to the blockbuster hit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but with a twist: David Fincher will direct, marking a shift away from Quentin Tarantino’s usual helm.

While Tarantino wrote the script, the new project will be a “derivative” of the original film rather than a full-on sequel, and it will be produced by Netflix instead of Sony.

With a collaboration between Pitt and Fincher, this project promises to be an intriguing new chapter for fans of both directors.

