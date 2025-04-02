the great music revival: audiences paying for music again

50 Million More Americans Are Paying for Music—And the Boom Isn’t Stopping.

The music industry is thriving again. A new MusicWatch report reveals 132 million Americans now pay for music—50 million more than in 2014.

Streaming, vinyl, and live shows are all surging, proving fans are willing to open their wallets for the art they love.

Vinyl sales rose 6% in 2024, while the average American spent USD$112 on recorded music—up from USD$102 in 2023.

Live music spending jumped 17%, with 56% of people buying tickets compared to 51% last year.

Goldman Sachs predicts 8% annual growth through 2030, and Universal Music Group expects 8-10% more subscribers by 2028. Even piracy, though still lingering, has faded from its post-Napster peak.

With 100,000+ new tracks uploaded daily, the industry’s rebound is undeniable.

After years of decline, music isn’t just surviving—it’s bigger than ever.