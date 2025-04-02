diving into HARTCOLE’s punk, indie, and cultural inspirations

A look behind the curtain at the artists that shaped HARTCOLE’s heartfelt anthems and raw sound

HARTCOLE is an unapologetically raw First Nations artist from Whadjuk Noongar Boodya, blending punk, indie, and pop-punk with his cultural roots.

At 28, HARTCOLE’s music offers a powerful outlet for his struggles with anxiety, PTSD, and past trauma, exploring themes of love, loss, and healing through dreamy synths, catchy riffs, and heartfelt vocals. His songs resonate deeply with listeners seeking solace and an understanding shoulder to lean on. Drawing from influences like Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and MOD SUN, HARTCOLE channels heartbreak, healing, and self-reflection, creating unapologetically honest tracks.

His music is shaped by a diverse mix of punk, hip-hop, and indie influences. Drawing from the emotional rawness of his inspirations, he channels heartbreak, healing, and self-reflection into his sound, resonating deeply with listeners. Listen to his latest album, InLove Again, here

Read his deep-dive into the impressive influences that have shaped his music below.

Honestav – Paranoia

Now this song is recent and it’s an absolute banga! It reminds me of the troubles through past relationships, turning pain into something upbeat. Honestav literally showed up on my TikTok feed and I haven’t stopped listening to him; worth the listen.

MGK – Last November

I can’t recall how many times I’ve genuinely cried to this track, a somewhat personal experience that you could interpret in many ways, it brings out lost emotions and I’m so grateful for Machine Gun Kelly.

44phantom – Kanas

There’s something about 44phantom and especially this soul touching track of his, ‘Kanas’. I don’t relate to the story but I’ve never had a song hit me so deeply in such a short period of time, everything about it is beautifully done.

Vwillz, Pardyalone – NOT AGAIN

Now I’m a huge fan of Pardyalone! So this collaboration with Vwillz is almost timeless. I’m a sensitive person and he seems to unlock a lot of trapped emotions. I’m lucky enough to find love and this song makes the experience feel worth every second.

iann dior – House On Fire

If you don’t know, Iann Dior always seems to find a way to make amazing choruses and with his vocals the sound is just so different and unique, this song is perfect for a break-up! especially when you need a ‘pick me up.’

MOD SUN – Karma

I could not leave this track out! ‘Karma’ is such a powerful force and MOD SUN delivered it with finesse, another powerful post break-up song! Feeling angry and frustrated with your ex, this is the song for you! I’m definitely guilty for singing this in the shower.

Neck Deep – Where Do We Go When We Go

‘Pain, pain go away, come back another day, I just wanna get one up on life, before it kills me.’ It couldn’t have been said any better, this punk track by Neck Deep helped me and still helps me though my most depressive states, thank god for this song!

The Wombats – 1996

I stumbled across this track by The Wombats whilst I was working as a Utility doing FIFO work in Western Australia, at the time I was not feeling the best and I was casually mopping the floors when I heard it get blasted on triple j radio! I knew I was hooked, what can I say I was born in 1996, a shame I didn’t get to experience it though.

Green Day – Wake Me up When September Ends

I was unsure as to why I would always listen to this on my Walkman as a child growing up, I grew to understand that the month September in my life was a symbol of me going through the most confusing times and dealing with the passing of my mother, I always resonated with it and it’s incredibly emotional.

Eminem – Like Toy Soldiers

I was fortunate enough to be able to listen to Eminem’s earliest albums on CD’s and all I can remember is that I was so young when I first heard this track and although I’ve heard music before, it was as if it was the very first time I consciously remember music blooming in my life and soaring through my ears, the lyrics were explicit but meaningful and it’s my origin of how I got into Hip-Hop & Rap.