largest cake picnic is a beautifully sweet tribute

Sweet treat lovers unite!

San Francisco just hosted the largest cake picnic ever, with over 1,000 cake lovers gathering to celebrate their sweet tooths and pay tribute to artist Wayne Thiebaud, known for his decadent food paintings.

The event featured a mind-blowing 1,387 cakes, from intricate creations by pastry chefs to classic store-bought favourites.

Guests enjoyed a cake buffet, grabbing slices in timed rounds, making this sweet spectacle a picture-perfect tribute to both art and dessert.

To attend, visitors had to purchase a $15 USD ticket and bring a cake (duh).

Hopefully it catches on and we soon see a delicious cake festival down under.