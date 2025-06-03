Doco Alert: Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ Journey—From Vermont Roots to Global Stardom

From small-town dreams to sold-out stadiums—witness the highs, heartbreaks, and healing behind Noah Kahan’s meteoric rise.

Noah Kahan’s journey from a Vermont folk-pop singer-songwriter to a Grammy-nominated chart-topper is getting the documentary treatment.

Directed by Nick Sweeney and backed by four production companies, the untitled film delves into Kahan’s meteoric rise following his 2022 breakout Stick Season—capturing the highs, the hurdles, and the heart behind his success.

Fresh off sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and Fenway Park, the documentary follows Kahan as he returns home, wrestling with the weight of fame, creative pressures, and personal battles he’s kept private.

With raw intimacy, the film explores how he reconnects with his roots while navigating the whirlwind of stardom.

Produced by Live Nation Productions, Federal Films, Polygram Entertainment, and RadicalMedia, the project is currently seeking a distributor.

Kahan’s story isn’t just about music—it’s a testament to resilience, underscored by his mental health initiative, The Busyhead Project, which has raised over $4 million.

Reflecting on Stick Season’s viral success, Kahan once admitted to Rolling Stone how social media anxiety fuelled the hit, only for it to become a universal anthem.

“It was really gratifying to see that I could make something specific to my life that could relate to so many others,” he shared.

This documentary promises to unpack that magic.