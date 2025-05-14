Live Nation unveils $30 ticket deal for over 1,000 Summer 2025 Shows

1,000+ shows. One low ticket price. Your best summer ever starts now.

Live Nation is turning up the volume on summer fun with its brand-new Ticket to Summer promotion—offering fans access to over 1,000 concerts for just $30 each.

The deal kicks off with early access on May 20th at 10 a.m. EST for T-Mobile and Rakuten members, followed by a general public release on May 21st via Live Nation’s official site.

From rock legends like Pantera and The Offspring to pop icons like Halsey, Avril Lavigne, and Kesha, the deal covers a genre-spanning lineup at Live Nation amphitheatres nationwide.

All fees are baked into the flat $30 price, making summer live music more accessible than ever.

Concertgoers can filter by artist, venue, or location to find participating shows near them—whether it’s country stars like Luke Bryan or legends like Willie Nelson.

This new offer replaces the retired “Lawnie Pass” with a fresh, crowd-pleasing twist.