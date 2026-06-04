AMC’s The Odyssey ticket presale is a mess – here’s where you can actually get tickets

AMC’s website and app are buckling under demand for movie, here is how to secure tickets without queuing for hours.

If you’ve been trying to score tickets for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and found yourself trapped in an endless AMC queue, you’re definitely not alone.

The cinema giant’s website and app have been struggling under the weight of massive demand following the film’s first ticket release, leaving moviegoers staring at wait times, checkout errors and disappearing seats.

The chaos has become so widespread that some fans are comparing it to the experience of trying to buy Taylor Swift or Coachella tickets on Ticketmaster.

While AMC works through the traffic backlog, there are a few things you can try if you’re still hoping to lock in a seat.

Try another ticketing platform

If AMC’s website keeps crashing, check whether your local screening is available through third-party sellers. Many AMC sessions can also be purchased through Fandango or Atom Tickets, which have remained accessible for some users during the rush.

Use guest checkout

Several moviegoers have reported fewer issues when checking out as a guest rather than logging into their AMC account. It’s not a guaranteed fix, but it could save you from getting stuck in another login loop.

Don’t refresh if you’ve got seats

If you’ve already selected your seats, resist the temptation to refresh the page. Multiple users have reported losing their reserved spots after reloading during checkout.

Look beyond your nearest theatre

Premium formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema are attracting the biggest crowds. Expanding your search to nearby AMC locations or alternative premium cinemas could improve your chances of finding available seats. AMC’s theatre finder can help you check surrounding locations.

Use your booking email

If you’ve already purchased tickets but can’t access them through the AMC app, check your confirmation email. The barcode or booking reference is often enough to get you through the door.

Go straight to the box office

Already at the cinema and locked out of the app? Head to the box office. Staff can usually locate bookings using your name, email address or confirmation number.

Keep checking sold-out sessions

Not everyone who adds tickets to their cart completes the purchase. As payment windows expire, seats often reappear throughout the day, particularly after the initial rush dies down.

Useful links

Still stuck in the queue? These options won’t guarantee you a ticket to The Odyssey, but they might save you from spending the next hour staring at an error screen.