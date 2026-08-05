Coldplay and Olivia Rodrigo are selling 20 dollar mystery tickets — here’s all you need to know

Your twenty dollar ticket could put you on the floor… or behind the stage.

Concert tickets have become expensive enough that getting through the online queue is now only half the battle.

Between demand-based pricing, premium packages, fees and resale mark-ups, seeing a major artist can easily turn into a fairly serious financial decision.

Now, some of the world’s biggest acts are trying a different approach: holding back a small number of tickets and selling them for around 20 bucks, with one major condition – you have no idea where you will be sitting.

Coldplay calls them Infinity Tickets. Olivia Rodrigo has Silver Star Tickets. Elsewhere, they have been loosely described as “mystery” or “blind box” tickets, and the basic idea is fairly simple.

You pay a low, fixed price, purchase the tickets as a pair and receive your seat allocation when you collect them from the venue on the day of the show.

Coldplay has offered Infinity Tickets throughout its Music of the Spheres World Tour, generally priced at the local equivalent of twenty bucks each and sold in pairs.

Seats are scattered throughout the venue and can include upper levels, restricted-view areas, lower seating and the general admission floor.

Rodrigo is bringing the same idea back for her upcoming Unraveled Tour. A limited number of Silver Star Tickets will cost twenty USD each, plus applicable taxes, and must also be bought as a pair. The two seats will be together, but their location will remain secret until box-office collection on the night.

That means you could end up close to the stage for less than the cost of a tour tee. You could also spend the night staring at a lighting rig from the top corner of the stadium.

That is the gamble my freinds.

The tickets also come with tight restrictions intended to make them harder to resell. Depending on the tour and venue, buyers may need to collect them in person with matching photo identification, their confirmation details and the card used for the original purchase. Transfers and online resale are generally prohibited.

They are also extremely limited. These schemes do not suddenly make every seat affordable; they give a small number of fans another way into shows that might otherwise be beyond their budget.

So, are mystery tickets a genuine answer to the live music affordability problem? Not really. Demand-based “In Demand” tickets can still rise according to supply and demand, while VIP packages and premium sections continue to push the upper end of concert pricing higher.

Still, twenty dollar tickets are more useful than another statement about keeping live music accessible.

Rodrigo’s wider touring model also directs a portion of her proceeds from ticket sales to Fund 4 Good, which supports community organisations working across girls’ education, reproductive rights and the prevention of gender-based violence.

For fans, the deal is straightforward: accept that your view could be brilliant, terrible or somewhere in the middle, and you may get through the stadium doors without wiping out the rest of your month’s spending money.