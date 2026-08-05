Kraken’s Legendary Sessions with Dead Mall

Dead Mall drop by to talk ‘RATS’, metalcore influences and the strange ideas shaping their next chapter.

Newcastle alternative punk outfit Dead Mall are entering a heavier chapter with ‘RATS’, their first single since last year’s debut album, SUPERLIMINAL.

For their Legendary Session, presented with Kraken Black Spiced Rum, the band dropped by Happy Studios to chat about how they came together, the making of ‘RATS’ and what comes next.

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Recorded, mixed and produced by guitarist Darcy Long, then mastered by Alan Douches, ‘RATS’ strips things back and lets the aggression lead.

“We took a lot of inspiration from classic metalcore bands like Poison The Well and Every Time I Die,” Long says, pointing to the track’s mix of chaos and melody.

Lyrically, frontman Ruairi Burns drew from the strange pamphlets of parody religion the Church of the SubGenius, turning their apocalyptic slogans into what he calls “violent suburban absurdity.”

“It’s dark, because the future is bleak, but it has a playfulness to it,” he says.

Catch the full interview with Dead Mall now.

Cheers to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for helping bring another Legendary Session to life.

Keep up with Dead Mall here.