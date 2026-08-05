New Music Radar: Too Late For Gods, The Revstars, Heard of Cats and more

Today’s New Music Radar selections are quite the mixed bag.

In today’s New Music Radar we’ve got some standout tracks from Heard of Cat’s unique grunge sound, to Jeiel’s certified club banger and Too Late For Gods’ post-hardcore perfection.

With so much variety, it’s all worth tuning in.

Too Late For Gods – ‘Dust to Dust’

Infectious post-hardcore vocals and intricate guitar sounds from the genre-bending York band that would go so hard live.

Jeiel – ‘Bus, Club, Another Club’

The chronically online will be familiar with this famous Gaga phrase. The Auckland based singer songwriter has you covered with this club banger.

Dararidh Lu – ‘I would’

A groovy, self-produced track filled with some smooth introspective vocals from the New Zealand artist.

Harlow Reign – ‘Harlow Reign’

The 5-track self titled EP from the Melbourne-based artist fuses wistful ballads with a dark pop sound and deeply personal lyrics.

<a href="https://duhlfacerecords.bandcamp.com/album/mrs-mangle-space-burger">Mrs Mangle – Space Burger by duhl Face Records</a>

Mrs Mangle – ‘Oven Cleaner’

A track full of fuzzed-out guitars and deadpan advertisement-style vocal grabs that makes for a high energy, hook-heavy rock anthem.

The Revstars – ‘Living in Your Memory’

A nostalgic indie-rock banger from the Geelong band that is a fun listen!

Tim Allan – ‘Cool’

The standout track from the Melbourne-based artist’s debut EP, with its confessional lyrics and gentle rock sound.

Ian Mathers – ‘I Think I’ll Wake Up Tomorrow And Feel Fine’

The euphoric, sprawling and unpredictable closing track on the Queensland based artist’s recent album.

Heard of Cats – ‘appropriate force’

A confident, alt-rock track with commanding vocals and that will remind you of all your favourite grunge bands.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.