New Music Radar featuring The Hazys and Lillian Delaire

From dreamy pop to post-rock, these are the artists you need to hear this week

We hear a lot of new music every week, but every now and then a batch lands that reminds us why we love digging through submissions.

Here are 9 emerging artists you have to check out.

The Hazy’s – ‘Olive’



‘Olive’ comes loaded with gritty guitars and a solid emotional punch. The Adelaide five-piece know their way around a big indie-rock chorus.

Lillian Delaire – ‘Mirror’



‘Mirror’ is moody alt-pop with production that rewards a closer listen. Sleek, introspective and cool as hell.

Alexa Kate – ‘Good for Long’



Jangly guitars and an open heart make ‘Good for Long’ an easy indie-pop win. Alexa Kate keeps it bright without losing the feeling underneath.

Headnoise – ‘Winter’



Headnoise bring a little early Coldplay glow to this tidy indie-rock drop. It is charming, melodic and built for a sketchy little venue.

Yuni – ‘Bound To’



‘Bound To’ is soft, lo-fi bedroom pop with its arms wide open. A lovely little pocket of sound to disappear into.

Wreked Society – ‘Sunburn’



‘Sunburn’ tears ahead with fast hardcore energy and a darker atmospheric edge. The Adelaide trio leave just enough space for the chaos to breathe.

Catherine Hill – ‘Tell Me Lies’ (Rock Version)



Catherine Hill turns up the guitars on this punchy pop-rock rework, channelling the female-fronted ’90s sound we will always have time for.

Jack Kane – ‘I Was a Better Man’



Bluesy guitars give ‘I Was a Better Man’ a worn-in indie-rock feel. Reflective, grounded and clearly made by someone with a few stories to tell.

The Hawkins Band – ‘Bring Back The Car’



‘Bring Back The Car’ serves up reflective blues rock with plenty of soul. Love is hard, and The Hawkins Band appear to have the receipts.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.