New Music Radar: Kim Yang, Hail Freya, Public Cartoon, and more.

Off-beat alternative rock, intimate indie-folk, trip-hop beats and breezy charismatic rap.

New music comes out every single damn day.

It’s a blessing for all lovers of music, but it can be a curse to sift through if you’re short on time.

Here’s 8 new tracks/albums straight from the Happy Mag radar.

You won’t want to listen to anything else.

Hail Freya – ‘Big Purple Buds’

The grungy and heavy hitting track that is perfect for modern day D.I.Y chemists and Aussie lovers of all things psychedelia. The track even features a snippet from the cult classic YouTube series, The Big Lez Show.

Dibber Dobber – ‘Collateral’

The newest entry from the Gippsland duo gives us a chirpy and brightly lit indie tune that culminates in a rocking chorus. Perfect for walk through the rare sunny days of Winter.

Covent – Under The Changed Sun

The debut album from the British based alt-rock band ensures 29 minutes of angsty bangers and occasional moments of sitting in a dense field of crashing drums, heavy repeating riffs and moody vocals.

Chateau – ‘Man Of The Country’

‘Man of the Country’ is the second single to come from the UK based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. The song takes the listener through an open field, bearing witness to chirping birds and rolling acoustic production.

Kim Yang – Turn On The Lights

Kim Yang brings a plucky and raw indie-folk performance on her latest release. The album unwinds through intimate and utterly open explorations of perseverance and identity with her signature ethereal voice.

mr.passionate – ‘I GOTT’

Immediately this track throws the listener into a funky and jazzy 80s sample before being thrown into the breezy and charismatic flows of womaniser, mr.passionate.

Public Cartoon – ‘The Price Of Milk’

The newest indie track from the Australian songwriter leads in with a distorted D.I.Y. field recording before taking the listener on an intimate and fun mix of multi-layered vocals, diegetic snippets and other thrown instruments.

Surge Infinite – ‘Mantra Part 1’

Trip-hoppy production mixed in with spacial synths ensures the perfect soundtrack for looking at and studying optical illusions or twirling galaxies.

Vid Nelson – Vids 2021 Awesome Rad Mix

The most recent release from Vid Nelson will constantly keep you on your toes as it weaves in and out of different sounds. There’s a radio show skit, an indie-rock anthem, an art-rock rager and a nuclear alarm filled track.

Broken Apex – ‘Coming Home’

This indie pop-rock leads in with a nostalgic tune as piano keys lead the drums, bass, and occasional guitar licks, while the band’s lyricist reminisces of love and our chains to time.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.