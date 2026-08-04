New Music Radar: Kelvin’s Place, Coffee Stain and The Plot Twist

A few gems, a few curveballs and plenty of guitars.

This week’s batch moves from Courtney Rovere’s moody alt-pop and Kelvin’s Place’s seriously good indie rock to the psychedelic grooves of Ominous Elephants and the scrappy punk noise of The Plot Twist.

There are a few unexpected turns in here, but plenty worth wrapping your ears around.

Kelvin’s Place – ‘Running to You’



Track of the day goes to this indie-rock gem from the Boorloo two-piece. Great songwriting, plenty of charm and one of those tracks that feels easy to love straight away.

The Plot Twist – ‘The Twist’

Lifted from The Next One Will Be Better, ‘The Twist’ is loud, scrappy and slightly unhinged. Punky Melbourne rock, just the way we like it.

Coffee Stain – ‘Out of Line’



Taken from the Sydney slowcore project’s five-track EP, ‘Out of Line’ leans into hazy indie rock with a touch of The Smiths in the guitars.

Joshua Luke Rea – ‘Mountain Man’



A nice drop of folk-rock with a little alternative edge thrown in. Simple, honest writing keeps the track nicely grounded.

Courtney Rovere – ‘Black’



A moody drop of alt-pop from the Melbourne singer-songwriter, pairing haunting production with honest, vulnerable writing.

Kat Bernhardt – ‘In the Summer’

A little country, a little indie rock and plenty of easygoing charm. A really nice jam from the emerging Sydney artist.

Soulty – ‘Riverbank’



A sweet folk-pop track with touches of blues and soul, carried by warm melodies and some genuinely heartfelt writing.

NIKILÄSÄ – ‘A Hero’s Lament’

A widescreen piece of indie rock that pulls from NIKILÄSÄ’s love of cinema, electronica and heavier music. Dramatic, but never overdone.

Ominous Elephants – ‘El Retorno’

Lifted from Omniverse, ‘El Retorno’ mixes funk, soul and psychedelic rock with the darker atmosphere of a John Carpenter soundtrack. A really interesting turn from the Chilean-born, Meanjin-based artist.

AtomEve – ‘Home’



The latest from independent synth-rock outfit AtomEve, bringing alternative guitars and electronic textures together in one neat package.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.