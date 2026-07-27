New Music Radar: Nathan Kendall, Lou Fin and Kitty Beach

Goth moods, hazy synths and plenty of loud guitars.

Our new music radar is running hot this week, picking up everything from dreamy indie and hazy synths to goth rock, surf riffs and full-blown metal.

Here are the new releases currently making plenty of noise at Happy.

Nathan Kendall – ‘In Love/Only the Road’



Nathan Kendall’s ‘In Love/Only the Road’ is a tambourine-laced gem with ridiculously good vocals and the charm of a brighter, more upbeat Elliott Smith.

Lou Fin – ‘Wonderful Waters’



Lou Fin’s ‘Wonderful Waters’ is pure mossy forest folk, wrapping personal reflections on life and neurodivergence in beautifully atmospheric indie textures.

Kitty Beach – ‘Fading Away’



Part Daniel Johnston, part Frankie Cosmos, ‘Fading Away’ is a droll and tender indie-rock song about love, and naturally, we love it.

HONEY – ‘Hollow’



Melbourne goth-rock artist HONEY turns raw emotion into something dark, loud and energising, carving out a world for anyone who has ever felt unseen.

The Blindfolds – ‘Footprints in the Sand’



‘Footprints in the Sand’ finds The Blindfolds stirring indie rock, garage and dusty psychedelia into one seriously lovable little scorcher.

Kxnji – ‘At a Loss’



Brisbane’s Kxnji nails the mood on ‘At a Loss’, a synthy lo-fi, hazy and intimate gem.

Drunk Substitute – ‘Underwater’



Drunk Substitute wear their hearts firmly on their sleeves with ‘Underwater’, a dreamy, shoegaze-tinted indie heartbreaker that may require a tissue or two.

Pepperhead – ‘Hazy’



Pepperhead come in raw and unapologetically loud on ‘Hazy’, driven by slapping bass, thick guitars and the kind of rough-edged vocal we cannot get enough of.

Thirteen Days – Winter



Thirteen Days bring the metal and then some on Winter, with massive breakdowns, sharp melodies and enough punch to warm up any SOAD or Linkin Park fan.

The Kyle December – I’m a Decadent



Italy’s The Kyle December strips things back on I’m a Decadent, a self-produced folk-rock record that trades excess for intimate acoustic warmth.

The Earthquakes – Tentacles



The Earthquakes serve up the perfect hit of surf rock on Tentacles, packed with twangy guitars, garage grit and enough go-go energy to get the floor moving.

Donna Hourigan Music – ‘Past Lover’



‘Past Lover’ drags classic blues, soul and R&B into the present with plenty of swagger, groove and electric energy.

Joey.Shields – ‘Dreamer’



There is plenty to dig about ‘Dreamer’, with Joey.Shields balancing anchoring distortion, slick production and some genuinely lovely harmonies.

Karin Kowi – ‘LEO’



Sydney newcomer Karin Kowi delivers a gem of a debut with ‘LEO’, turning a difficult chapter into a warm, deeply personal slice of pop and R&B.

Ms. Chip – ‘Ride’



Ms. Chip slips into a smoky late-night groove on ‘Ride’, a jazzy, sultry number carried by a voice that knows exactly how to hold the room.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.