New Music Radar: Echo Romeo, Cosmic Kat, Pop! and more

The very best sounds going around right now.
If there’s one thing these bands know, its how to party.
Peruse the alternative, the indie, and all the other fresh sounds hitting the airwaves this week down below.
Good Moon – Blanket
On ‘Blanket,’ Good Moon wrap jagged guitar lines and thudding minimalist drums around a wistful vocal trade-off that feels like a late-night conversation with your own doubts.
It’s lo-fi backyard melancholy pushed just sharp enough to sting, tender piano and mellow bass holding space for hope that keeps wobbling off-key.
Silver Orbs – Silver Orbs
Things We Built – One Horse Town
NYËRA – Goner
Soft melodies and gentle beats cradle a soulful vocal that feels like a whispered confession at close range.
‘Goner’ lingers in that intimate space between heartache and warmth, delicate but never fragile.
madamestarlet – baseball bat
Ethereal production meets a restless pulse, sliding between trip-hop shadows and alt-pop glow.
‘baseball bat’ swings with quiet tension, never quite landing where you expect.
YTNTMONEYY – Never Relax
Gritty flow and unapologetic tone lock into a drill-trap hybrid that never lets its foot off the throttle.
‘Never Relax’ lives up to its name; tense, restless, and wired like a late-night grind set to bars.
Parker Barrow – Hold The Mash (The Album)
Sabine Tapia – Shelf
Upright bass and a reflective vocal carve out a quiet space that feels like a diary entry set to strings.
‘Shelf’ lingers with a folk like familiarity, intimate and unhurried, as if caught in those rare hours when the world finally stops buzzing.
Delle Luxev – Crazy World
Sultry 90s R&B warmth meets modern polish in a voice that carries two decades of craft and quiet tenacity.
‘Crazy World’ balances timeless melody with moody edge, turning personal depth into something universal.
Lachie Clue – Naked
afterglow – safety pin angel // frozen
Ambient electronics hum with a cool, spacious pulse, letting each track breathe in its own quiet atmosphere.
‘safety pin angel // frozen’ drifts between stillness and faint tension, like light through frost.
Los Palms – Los Palms
Jangly guitars and psychedelic garage lean into that 60s Peruvian influence with a loose, sunbaked sway.
The self titled album feels like a dusty road trip through reverb and melody, carefree but quietly driven.
MILA FAYE – hourglass – uncut freestyle
Vocal fluidity and trap tinged R&B collide in a freestyle that moves with restless, vibrant energy.
‘hourglass – uncut freestyle’ feels like a moment caught mid flight, confident and unpredictable, with every switch landing on instinct.
Quasi Hearts – Indigo Flame
Acoustic guitar and warm vocals build a quiet, romantic atmosphere that favours emotional honesty over polish.
‘Indigo Flame’ moves through tension and space with a restrained glow, offering solace in its softer moments.
Dinley Jones – Never Be a Popstar
Tight disco funk grooves and catchy melodies collide in a sound that feels both nostalgic and freshly built.
Never Be a Popstar leans into its own pocket with playful confidence, slick and detailed from the first beat.
Pop! – Seeds
A pop song that traces young love through memory and regret, with verses that feel like pages from an old diary.
‘Seeds’ holds onto the hope that what was scattered can still take root again, carried by melody and quiet persistence.
Grandma’s Gucci – Nobody Wanna Live on Mars Bruh
Emphatic instrumentals meet lyricism that swings between personal reflection and wry humour, all grounded in a restless urban pulse.
Nobody Wanna Live on Mars Bruh finds hope in the messy middle, unpredictable and unfiltered from start to finish.
SilverHorizon – SilverHorizon
Jangly alt rock guitars and shared vocal duties drive a sound that nods to post punk energy and indie sharpness.
The self titled debut lands with a confident, forward leaning pulse, tight and immediate from the first riff.
Echo Romeo – Paris
An EP that reads like a love letter folded into guitar tones and open road atmosphere, tracing cities and memories through a personal lens.
Paris lingers in those in between spaces, where place and feeling blur into one.
Forever At Midnight – Reflection
Atmospheric synths and heavy hardcore elements collide with pop driven melodies and a pulse of 80s inspired electronica.
‘Reflection’ builds a stadium sized atmosphere in miniature, immersive and restless, pulling you into its glow.
ALICIA DC – WANNA KISS
Dance pop beats meet introspective storytelling as Alicia steps fully into a brighter, more rhythmic sound.
WANNA KISS moves with a confident pulse, balancing personal reflection with a pull toward the floor.
Cosmic Kat – Kicking up Stardust (Moonlight Edition)
TJ Spencer – Round Here
Animated Mayfly Festival – Crystal Skull Persuasion
Campfire singalong rock built for full throated choruses and late night bonding.
‘Crystal Skull Persuasion’ invites you in with open arms, loose and communal, like a circle of voices rising into the dark.
Sleepthink – where is my joy
Ambient synthesis and field recordings drift through a space that feels both intimate and vast.
‘where is my joy’ moves like a quiet search, patient and open, with each sonic layer asking its own question.
American Blonde – Mississippi Moonshine
Cassady Southern – Wild Horses
Raw rock edge meets country heart and blues soul in a voice that carries years of musical household grounding.
‘Wild Horses’ moves with honest storytelling and broad appeal, rooted in authenticity from the first note.
beejoo – monsters
n9w – PARASITE
casttro – Da Room
Moody melodic production and raw lyricism meet in a sound that moves between introspection and live wire energy.
‘Da Room’ feels contained and expansive at once, with each layer reflecting back like a masked mirror.