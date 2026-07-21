New Music Radar: Echo Romeo, Cosmic Kat, Pop! and more

The very best sounds going around right now.

If there’s one thing these bands know, its how to party.

Peruse the alternative, the indie, and all the other fresh sounds hitting the airwaves this week down below.

Good Moon – Blanket

<a href="https://goodmoon.bandcamp.com/album/blanket">Blanket by Good Moon</a> On ‘Blanket,’ Good Moon wrap jagged guitar lines and thudding minimalist drums around a wistful vocal trade-off that feels like a late-night conversation with your own doubts.

It’s lo-fi backyard melancholy pushed just sharp enough to sting, tender piano and mellow bass holding space for hope that keeps wobbling off-key.

Silver Orbs – Silver Orbs

Heavy psych-fuzz riffs and layered vocals lock into a hypnotic, riff-driven stomp that feels both tight and unhinged. It’s the sound of six heads down in a room, letting the groove do the talking.

Things We Built – One Horse Town

Melodic guitar and rich harmonies steer this one through a quiet storm of small details and shifting dynamics. It’s an indie anthem that builds like a conversation; patient, then soaring, with every gear change hitting just right.

NYËRA – Goner

Soft melodies and gentle beats cradle a soulful vocal that feels like a whispered confession at close range.

‘Goner’ lingers in that intimate space between heartache and warmth, delicate but never fragile.

madamestarlet – baseball bat

Ethereal production meets a restless pulse, sliding between trip-hop shadows and alt-pop glow.

‘baseball bat’ swings with quiet tension, never quite landing where you expect.

YTNTMONEYY – Never Relax

Gritty flow and unapologetic tone lock into a drill-trap hybrid that never lets its foot off the throttle.

‘Never Relax’ lives up to its name; tense, restless, and wired like a late-night grind set to bars.

Parker Barrow – Hold The Mash (The Album)

Slide guitar warmth and Kane’s commanding vocals anchor a blues rock sprawl that feels both road weary and triumphant. Hold The Mash (The Album) rolls like a Southern highway at dusk, loose and lived in, built for a full band strut.

Sabine Tapia – Shelf

Upright bass and a reflective vocal carve out a quiet space that feels like a diary entry set to strings.

‘Shelf’ lingers with a folk like familiarity, intimate and unhurried, as if caught in those rare hours when the world finally stops buzzing.

Delle Luxev – Crazy World

Sultry 90s R&B warmth meets modern polish in a voice that carries two decades of craft and quiet tenacity.

‘Crazy World’ balances timeless melody with moody edge, turning personal depth into something universal.

Lachie Clue – Naked

Soulful vocals carry a pop R&B sway that feels honest and quietly searching. ‘Naked’ strips back the polish to reveal something tender, caught between longing and self reflection.

afterglow – safety pin angel // frozen

Ambient electronics hum with a cool, spacious pulse, letting each track breathe in its own quiet atmosphere.

‘safety pin angel // frozen’ drifts between stillness and faint tension, like light through frost.

Los Palms – Los Palms

Jangly guitars and psychedelic garage lean into that 60s Peruvian influence with a loose, sunbaked sway.

The self titled album feels like a dusty road trip through reverb and melody, carefree but quietly driven.

MILA FAYE – hourglass – uncut freestyle

Vocal fluidity and trap tinged R&B collide in a freestyle that moves with restless, vibrant energy.

‘hourglass – uncut freestyle’ feels like a moment caught mid flight, confident and unpredictable, with every switch landing on instinct.

Quasi Hearts – Indigo Flame

<a href="https://quasihearts.bandcamp.com/album/indigo-flame">Indigo Flame by Quasi Hearts</a>

Acoustic guitar and warm vocals build a quiet, romantic atmosphere that favours emotional honesty over polish.

‘Indigo Flame’ moves through tension and space with a restrained glow, offering solace in its softer moments.

Dinley Jones – Never Be a Popstar

Tight disco funk grooves and catchy melodies collide in a sound that feels both nostalgic and freshly built.

Never Be a Popstar leans into its own pocket with playful confidence, slick and detailed from the first beat.

Pop! – Seeds

<a href="https://popau.bandcamp.com/track/seeds">Seeds by Pop!</a> A pop song that traces young love through memory and regret, with verses that feel like pages from an old diary.

‘Seeds’ holds onto the hope that what was scattered can still take root again, carried by melody and quiet persistence.

Grandma’s Gucci – Nobody Wanna Live on Mars Bruh

Emphatic instrumentals meet lyricism that swings between personal reflection and wry humour, all grounded in a restless urban pulse.

Nobody Wanna Live on Mars Bruh finds hope in the messy middle, unpredictable and unfiltered from start to finish.

SilverHorizon – SilverHorizon

Jangly alt rock guitars and shared vocal duties drive a sound that nods to post punk energy and indie sharpness.

The self titled debut lands with a confident, forward leaning pulse, tight and immediate from the first riff.

Echo Romeo – Paris

An EP that reads like a love letter folded into guitar tones and open road atmosphere, tracing cities and memories through a personal lens.

Paris lingers in those in between spaces, where place and feeling blur into one.

Forever At Midnight – Reflection

Atmospheric synths and heavy hardcore elements collide with pop driven melodies and a pulse of 80s inspired electronica.

‘Reflection’ builds a stadium sized atmosphere in miniature, immersive and restless, pulling you into its glow.

ALICIA DC – WANNA KISS

Dance pop beats meet introspective storytelling as Alicia steps fully into a brighter, more rhythmic sound.

WANNA KISS moves with a confident pulse, balancing personal reflection with a pull toward the floor.

Cosmic Kat – Kicking up Stardust (Moonlight Edition)

Dreamy folk pop drifts with a romantic, witchy glow, touched by hints of traditional Irish melody. Kicking up Stardust (Moonlight Edition) feels like a late night walk through mist and memory, soft but quietly alive.

TJ Spencer – Round Here

Americana and blues rock blend into a sound rooted in small town memory and familiar roads. ‘Round Here’ settles into its setting with a worn in warmth, like a story told from a front porch step.

Animated Mayfly Festival – Crystal Skull Persuasion

Campfire singalong rock built for full throated choruses and late night bonding.

‘Crystal Skull Persuasion’ invites you in with open arms, loose and communal, like a circle of voices rising into the dark.

Sleepthink – where is my joy

Ambient synthesis and field recordings drift through a space that feels both intimate and vast.

‘where is my joy’ moves like a quiet search, patient and open, with each sonic layer asking its own question.

American Blonde – Mississippi Moonshine

Sisterly harmonies and Delta rooted songwriting merge into a country sound that feels both matured and warmly familiar. ‘Mississippi Moonshine’ carries the weight of Nashville craft and Southern memory, delivered with a confident, earned ease.

Driving rhythms and soaring melodies bridge two cities with a modern rock sound that balances intensity with delicate pulls. ‘Oceans Apart’ moves between nostalgia and fresh ground, where vulnerability meets its own momentum.

Cassady Southern – Wild Horses

Raw rock edge meets country heart and blues soul in a voice that carries years of musical household grounding.

‘Wild Horses’ moves with honest storytelling and broad appeal, rooted in authenticity from the first note.

beejoo – monsters

Bedroom pop with a shy pulse and a quiet ambition that wants to fill bigger rooms. ‘monsters’ feels like a whisper practiced into a hook, soft but reaching.

n9w – PARASITE

Tearout drum and bass collides with techno pulse in a track that hits hard and doesn’t let up. ‘PARASITE’ moves with a bristling, club ready energy, sharp and relentless from the first drop.

casttro – Da Room

Moody melodic production and raw lyricism meet in a sound that moves between introspection and live wire energy.

‘Da Room’ feels contained and expansive at once, with each layer reflecting back like a masked mirror.

Naomi Jane – Farren Rd.

Cinematic cross genre pop with a three octave range and a storyteller’s instinct for emotional arc. ‘Farren Rd.’ unfolds like a chapter pulled from a bigger world, intimate yet widescreen, with hooks that land somewhere between alt indie and country glow.

Kate Stanford – Rise

Faith based folk pop with honest songwriting and a voice that finds light even in chaotic moments. ‘Rise’ anchors itself in steady hope, as constant as the morning, with a message that reaches beyond the noise.

Red Moon Yard – Crucify Your Mind

Post rock intensity meets folk arrangements and experimental touches, building sonic landscapes that invite introspection. ‘Crucify Your Mind’ moves with a meditative weight, where classic rock force and reflective depth converge into something quietly transformative.

Body Tax – Infused and Confused