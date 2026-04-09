LALAL.AI’s Andromeda update adds drums, bass and speeds things up

Stem separation just got a lot more practical — and a bit faster too

LALAL.AI has rolled out a major update to its flagship Andromeda model, expanding what it can actually pull apart from a track — and tightening up how well it does it.

The change is pretty straightforward: you can now isolate drums and bass directly inside Andromeda, alongside vocals and instrumentals.

That’s been one of the most requested additions, and it makes the whole thing feel a lot more complete if you’re working with full mixes.

Beyond just adding stems, the update is focused on quality and speed. LALAL.AI says processing is now up to 40% faster compared to its previous Perseus model, which matters if you’re running multiple splits or working to a deadline.

On the audio side, the improvements are a bit more subtle but arguably more important. Bass extraction now holds onto more detail – especially in the upper harmonics – while drum separation is more consistent across an entire track, with less bleed from other instruments creeping in.

In practice, that just means fewer weird artefacts and less cleanup after the fact.

It’s not just about remixing either. LALAL.AI points to real-world use cases like music recovery – including a Nashville producer who used the platform to rebuild lost recordings after a studio fire, pulling usable stems from the only surviving mixed files.

It’s a good reminder that this tech isn’t just a creative shortcut — it can actually save work that would otherwise be gone.

The update lands off the back of a strong run for the platform. LALAL.AI was ranked as the top commercial stem separation tool in Meta’s 2025 benchmark for pro-grade systems, picked up a 5/5 from MusicRadar for vocal and drum extraction, and scored a couple of nods at the 2026 Webby Awards.

More than 6 million users are already on the platform, spanning producers, DJs, engineers and creators — and with Andromeda now covering the full rhythm section, it’s starting to feel less like a niche tool and more like a standard part of the workflow.

If you’re pulling stems regularly, this is probably one to keep an eye on.

Check it out here.