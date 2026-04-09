‘Just Be Okay With It’

Nathan Zahra is done chasing ideas. In the latest episode of Happy Interviews, the Melbourne indie/hip-hop artist opens up about the fulfillment of making music on his own terms.

“Once I expressed what I wanted to, it felt more beautiful,” he shares.

Zahra, whose new single ‘Memory Girl’ reflects on life’s temporary nature, also reveals the weirdest thing he’s ever done: waking up whistling a melody, then calling a friend to play it on guitar. “That song exists on a hard drive,” he laughs.

He admits writing the track changed his own perspective. “Just because something isn’t forever doesn’t mean it wasn’t special.”

The episode is proudly supported by Sprocket.

Stream ‘Memory Girl’ now, and keep up with Nathan Zahra here.