Nikki Glaser encourages boyfriend to hook up with other women

Nikki Glaser likes her men in high demand

If you thought you’d every possible take on modern relationships, Nikki Glaser would like a word.

On an April 8 episode of Call Her Daddy, the comedian made a confession, she gets turned on hearing about her boyfriend’s hookup stories with other women.

She’s even encouraged him to go make new ones.

Talking about her on-and-off boyfriend, Chris Convy, Nikki Glaser said that in the early days, she was obsessed with the details.

She would ask about all the details of previous relationships and hookups, admitting that it was like foreplay to her.

‘I want a guy that other girls want,’ the comedian admitted.

But even that has a shelf life.

Eventually, the stories got repetitive, Glaser found herself facing a very niche problem: she needed new material.

Her solution was as blunt, if a bit unorthodox, she told him to go out and create some more.

And while the setup might sound like an open relationship, Glaser made it clear it’s not exactly symmetrical.

She has no interest in casual hookups herself while she’s committed to someone. For her, it’s not about exploration on both sides, it’s about what she personally finds exciting. “That is not a two-way street,” she said plainly.

Where she does draw the line, though, is emotional intimacy.

A one-night stand? Fine. Catching feelings, sharing inside jokes, watching shows together, building a connection? Absolutely not.

In fact, she said something like watching a series together or sending memes would feel like a much bigger betrayal than sex. That’s the part that’s “theirs.” That’s what would actually hurt.

To Nikki Glaser, it’s less about rewriting the rules of relationships, but proving there were never any fixed ones to begin with.