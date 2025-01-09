Nikki Glaser Brings Her Wildly Successful Alive and Unwell Tour to Australia and New Zealand

With a hosting debut at the Golden Globes tucked safely under her belt, Nikki Glaser is on fire right now

Fresh off a standout performance hosting the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, the US comedian has announced that her Alive and Unwell tour will make its way to Australia and New Zealand in July 2025.

With nearly two decades of sold-out tours and a reputation for her unapologetically honest, shockingly funny style, Glaser is showing no signs of slowing down.

Known for her sharp wit and brutally honest approach, Glaser’s comedy has earned her a permanent spot as one of the funniest voices in the game today.

She’s sold out venues worldwide and hosted hit podcasts like The Nikki Glaser Podcast (iHeartMedia) and Lovers and Liars (HBO), but it’s her unforgettable performances on major stages—like the Tom Brady Roast on Netflix—that continue to solidify her as a comedy powerhouse.

Her Alive and Unwell tour hits Aussie and Kiwi cities in July, with dates including:

Thursday July 17 – AUCKLAND – Kiri Te Kanawa

Friday July 18 – MELBOURNE – Plenary Theatre

Saturday July 19 – SYDNEY – ICC Theatre

Tuesday July 22 – BRISBANE – Brisbane Convention Centre

Thursday July 24 – ADELAIDE – Her Majesty’s Theatre

Friday July 25 – PERTH – Perth HPC (formerly HBF Stadium)

2024 has been a defining year for Glaser, with her HBO special Someday You’ll Die earning an Emmy® nomination, while the Tom Brady Roast earned her viral acclaim as “the best roaster on the planet” according to Indiewire.

Her comedy continues to captivate with its raw honesty and unapologetic take on everything from aging to her own personal struggles, making her a rare gem in the comedy world.

For Glaser, it’s not just about laughs—it’s about creating a space where uncomfortable truths are not only told, but celebrated.

Don’t miss the chance to see this trailblazer live on stage, where her unfiltered humour and fearless storytelling will leave you gasping for breath (and laughing until it hurts).

Tickets are available now at www.tegdainty.com —don’t miss out on this comedy event of the year.