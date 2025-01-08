Los Angeles Wildfires Force over 30,000 people, Including Diane Warren, James Woods, Mark Hamill, and Mandy Moore, to Evacuate

LA’s Elite Lose Their Homes, Including Actor James Woods, as Wildfires Rage On

The wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles have brought devastation to the city, claiming lives, injuring dozens, and destroying over 1,000 buildings. With hurricane-force winds fanning the flames, firefighters are fighting an uphill battle to contain the fires, which only seem to be intensifying by the hour.

The upscale Pacific Palisades has been hit hardest, where multimillion-dollar mansions dot the coastline and a roster of high-profile celebrities reside. Among those who’ve lost or been forced to evacuate their homes are some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including songwriter Diane Warren, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, singer-actress Mandy Moore, and actor James Woods.

The wildfires have set nerves on edge, as the blaze continues to rage in proximity to the homes of powerhouses like Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg. Woods, known for his Emmy-winning roles, shared a gut-wrenching video on social media, showing the flames consuming his property. “I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long,” Woods wrote. “It feels like losing a loved one.”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have also lost their home in the chaos, joining a long list of stars who are now facing the destruction of their properties.

We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD. pic.twitter.com/bdsSJmvQel

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

Mark Hamill, famous for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker, took to Instagram to document his terrifying escape from the inferno in Malibu. Describing the situation as “last-minute,” Hamill recounted fleeing with his wife and dog, with fires roaring on both sides of the road. The family sought refuge at their daughter’s house in Hollywood, with Hamill calling it “the most horrific fire since ’93.”