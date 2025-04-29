Tristan Milker’s Tiny Champions Win Big in LA’s bizarre $1M Sperm Race

Where science meets spectacle in a $1M fertility showdown.

Los Angeles witnessed one of the most bizarre—yet strangely impactful—sporting events ever conceived: a high-stakes sperm race where competitors vied for a $10,000 prize on the “world’s smallest racetrack.”

Hosted by 17-year-old entrepreneur Eric Zhu, the event at LA Center Studios featured microscopic tracks mimicking the female reproductive system, with sperm “athletes” racing toward the finish line under a microscope.

The crowd cheered as a 3D animation projected the race in real time, complete with dramatic commentary.

The winner? Tristan Milker, 20, whose swimmers outpaced the competition.

The loser? UC student Asher Proeger, 19, who was doused in a questionable liquid post-defeat.

But beyond the absurd spectacle, Sperm Racing has a serious mission: combating male infertility.

With global sperm counts declining, Zhu’s startup aims to make fertility health engaging—turning “motility metrics” into a competitive (and weirdly entertaining) sport.

“We’re taking a topic no one wants to touch and making it interesting,” the organizers declared. Mission accomplished.