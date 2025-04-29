Kim Thayil says performing without Chris Cornell for Soundgarden’s Hall of Fame induction is ‘a high bar’

Kim Thayil’s not sure how Soundgarden will play without Chris Cornell—but he’s thinking on it

Following the news that Soundgarden will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, the band’s legendary guitarist Kim Thayil has opened up about what performing without Chris Cornell might actually look like—and yeah, it’s complicated.

Announced earlier this week, the 2025 inductees for the ‘Performance Category’ include a stacked and eclectic list: The White Stripes, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, and of course, Soundgarden. Also getting their flowers this year are Salt-N-Pepa, Warren Zevon, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye, Thom Bell, and Lenny Waronker.

While most inductees perform during the ceremony, Soundgarden hasn’t taken the stage since Cornell’s death in 2017—and trying to fill that void isn’t something the band takes lightly.

“It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally,” Thayil told Billboard. “There has to be a reverence for the missing brother and founder, and there also has to be reverence for the legacy — both for Chris’ work and Chris’ creativity, as well as the regard and reverence we have for ourselves collectively and for each other.”

In short: this isn’t just a plug-and-play situation. Thayil said a few suggestions have been floated around, but he’s not naming names just yet. “It’s a higher bar than the usual composite of guitarists and drummers or singers,” he added, seemingly referring to Nirvana’s 2014 Hall of Fame induction, which saw a roster of iconic women vocalists (including Joan Jett and St. Vincent) stepping in for Kurt Cobain.

Still, he’s confident that Cornell would be proud. “He’d definitely be stoked,” Thayil said, reflecting on how much the frontman valued the Soundgarden community—including the fans, the crew, and everyone who made the machine move.

Whether or not Soundgarden takes the stage on November 8 remains to be seen, but if they do, you can catch it live-streamed via Disney+. One thing’s for sure—if it happens, it won’t be without heart.