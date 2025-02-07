‘Los Angeles Rising’ Featuring Nick Cave and Yeah Yeah Yeah’s out now

A new benefit album for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires has been released with a slew of musical talent

‘Los Angeles Rising’ is a benefit album for the victims of the LA fires, and it has a whole heap of wondrous talent hidden inside.

The proceeds of the digital album sales will go to the Sweet Relief musicians fund and their works supporting artists and industry professionals affected by the fires.

The benefit album/compilation features appearances from some of music’s finest, including; Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeah, Primal Scream and more.

The album features 16 previously unreleased songs, with highlights such as a stripped back cover of ‘California Dreaming’ by Jarvis Cocker and ‘Turn Into Redux’ by the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s.

This benefit effort comes after last week’s FireAid concert, which was also incredibly icon heavy.

It’s another one of those win-win scenarios, you get some good unreleased music from your favourite artists and you also feel good about it too.

This also comes with the news of yet another separate benefit album, ‘Good Music to Life Los Angeles’.

That album features appearances from Tenacious D, R.E.M and Death Cab For Cutie.

So basically in short, you’re spoilt for choice.

Both albums are going towards a good cause and the latter will be available for one day so make sure to get in quick.

And just to throw in a little sweetener, ‘Los Angeles Rising’ was mastered by the lord Kevin Haskins and produced by industry legend Nick Launay.

An exceptional lineup of talent, massive industry support and all towards a good cause it is a smash home run.

‘Los Angeles Rising’ is available exclusively on Bandcamp now and ‘Good Music’ will be available soon also on Bandcamp.