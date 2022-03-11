LISTEN: The Wiggles – ReWiggled

The Wiggles have dropped an album of covers for the second edition of ReWiggled, a compilation project championing Australian artists.

Listen to some of your favourite Australian musician take on a catalogue of tracks by The Wiggles, from DZ Deathrays covering Hot Potato, to Stella Donnelly taking on Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride, and San Cisco making H.O.L.I.D.A.Y their own.

On the second half of the album, you’ll be treated to 14 covers by The Wiggles themselves, including Dropkick Murphys‘ Shipping Up to Boston, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Pub Feed by The Chats.

Take a listen to the album below.