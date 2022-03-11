Patti Smith set to release ‘Book of Days’ this year

Book of Days promises to be an essential addition to the diverse oeuvre of Patti Smith and a unique, photographic accompaniment to your year.

Patti Smith is a musical artist that needs no introduction. Her practice as a visual artist is less well-known — except, perhaps, to her million followers on Instagram. A new book, Book of Days (set for release later this year via Bloomsbury) is set bring her visual language to the page.

“Book of Days collects a calendar year of images and words for each day,” says Patti Smith. “A particular vision shared as stepping stones, hopefully leading readers to their own memories and impressions. 366 invitations to move together through time.”

Patti Smith turned to Instagram in 2018. After posting nothing but a picture of her hand and a simple greeting — “Hello Everybody!” — she was on her way. Whether it be with her trusty Land Camera 250, or just the phone, she’s developed a singularly candid and intimate aesthetic — one that has obviously resonated strongly with her followers.

Book of Days will contain new original Polaroids, previously unpublished photos from tours, and daily notations that will accompany readers throughout the year. Along with the release of two new books by Cormac McCarthy, spring promises to be a busy season of reading.

Book of Days is set for release on November 15.