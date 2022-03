The Black Keys have announced a new album, Dropout Boogie, and treated fans to a quirky new video for lead single, Wild Child.

Good news Black Keys fans, because Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are dropping a brand new, full-length album on May 13th, titled Dropout Boogie.

To accompany the announcement, the Ohio-based duo released a whacky music video directed by Bryan Schlam to visually stimulate their latest track Wild Child.

Watch the official clip below.