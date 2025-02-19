Nine Inch Nails set to debut their Tour Photography Exhibit

Award winning documentary filmmaker and photographer Johnathan Rach is set to share “rare” photos of NIN ‘Self Destruct Tour’

There is a gorgeous new exhibit set to debut which features a massive collection of photos from Nine Inch Nails ‘Self Destruct Tour.’

From award-winning Documentary photographer Johnathan Rach, the series is a black and white collection of the heavy rock bands 1994-1996 tour.

The exhibit is an eclectic inside-look into the band’s tour life, live sets and the pure raw emotion of their musical process.

The ‘Self Destruct Tour’ kicked off March of 1994, and was a celebratory support tour of their album ‘The Downward Spiral.’

Rach’s intimate black and white photographs capture pivotal moments from what many fans consider Nine Inch Nails‘ most intense and transformative touring period.

The collection features previously unseen shots of Trent Reznor and the band during their groundbreaking stage performances, which were known for their aggressive industrial aesthetic and elaborate lighting designs.

The exhibit includes candid backstage moments, showing the raw vulnerability behind the band’s fierce stage presence.

Notable images include detailed shots of the tour’s innovative stage design, which featured chain-link fences, industrial scaffolding, and the iconic “cage” that Reznor would often perform in.

The Self Destruct Tour was particularly significant as it followed the release of The Downward Spiral, which included hits like “Closer” and “Hurt,” and established Nine Inch Nails as a dominant force in alternative music.

The tour included memorable festival appearances at Woodstock ’94, where the band’s mud-covered performance became one of the event’s defining moments.

Rach gained unprecedented access to the band during this period, traveling with them across multiple continents.

The exhibit debuts from the 20th to the 23rd of February at Morrison Hotel Gallery in NYC, check out the Behind The Gallery site here for more info.