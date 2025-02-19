Bean Magazine’s ‘Free As Hell’ Out Now

Bean Magazine have a cheeky new single out called ‘Free As Hell’, and they’ve blessed us with a brand new Music Vid as well

The Newy indie rockers have another new single out ‘Free As Hell’, and it’s everything indie and in between.

It’s a euphoric exploration of letting go, exploring life’s tender moments in a balladic symphony of sound.

The news comes ahead of their supporting tour with Ball Park Music, later this year.

The Newcastle indie outfit have grown quite close to the band and Ball Park’s Sam McCormack was even involved in the production process.

‘Free As Hell’ features the visionary creative efforts of McCormack in the producer’s seat, a welcome aspect of the creative techniques involved in the single.

The single is also the first taste of new music since the band’s EP ‘In The Shade’ late last year.

The tour feels as though it’s a celebration of this collaboration, a unique fusion of creative efforts from some indie powerhouses.

And did I mention they have a music video out as well?

The music video for ‘Free As Hell’ perfectly captures the band’s DIY ethos and creative vision.

Shot in various locations around Newcastle, it showcases the city’s industrial charm while incorporating surreal elements that mirror the song’s themes of liberation and self-discovery.

The visual narrative weaves together scenes of everyday life with dreamlike sequences, creating a compelling story that enhances the track’s emotional impact.

Bean Magazine‘s trajectory in the Australian music scene continues to impress, with each release showing greater depth and artistic confidence.

Their ability to maintain their distinctive sound while pushing creative boundaries suggests they’re on the cusp of something special.

As they prepare to hit the road with Ball Park Music, there’s a palpable sense that this could be a defining moment in their career, one that establishes them as a significant force in the national indie landscape.

