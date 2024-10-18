Bean Magazine swung by Noise Machines Studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session, delivering a laid back and intimate performance of their latest single, “Old Or Young.”

Led by Henry Creamer, the Brisbane-based indie-rock trio stripped things back for this solo set, and it’s no wonder they’re the name on everyone’s lips right now.

Freshly signed to Purple Phase, a collab label with Warner Music Australia, Bean Magazine have been making serious waves.

Their blissed-out, sun-drenched single “Old Or Young” is all about staying in the present—at least, as much as you can.

Produced by Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack, the track showcases the trio’s lighter side, with a ridiculously catchy hook that’s impossible to shake.

Lifted from their EP In The Shade, “Old Or Young” joins previous singles “Chicken” and “3,” further cementing the band’s ability to blend punk energy, thoughtful lyricism, and a classic rock edge.

Henry Creamer (vocals and guitars), Gabrielle Beiers (drums), and Seb Baren (bass) are crafting songs that stick in your head and refuse to leave—an obsession in the making.

