Pride, Parties, and Pop Icons: The Standout Events of Sydney Mardi Gras 2025

Sydney’s Mardi Gras events have officially commenced as the Progress Pride Flag was raised on Friday night

The 2025 Sydney Mardi Gras is hosting over 100 events from February 14 to March 2, featuring a mix of wild parties, political talks, comedy acts, musical performances, art installations, and more.

The theme for Mardi Gras’ 47th year is Free to Be, celebrating equality and serving as a reminder “that we are not truly free until we are all free to be,” as the official organisers state.

Check out the standout events below:

Mardi Gras Party: The largest and liveliest party in Australasia will feature headliners HONEY DIJON, and Romy, who will be performing an exclusive Sydney appearance, with HAYLA, LELAND, Cosmo’s Midnight, Fat Tony, Just Her, DJ Paulette, plus more performing.

Solid Pink Disco: Superstar drag queen Trixie Mattel (champion of RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars) is hosting a raucous night on the dancefloor.

Sissy Ball: This massive ball will feature music from Seven Angels and Neesha as vogue performers fight for top place under the eye of this year’s new curator, Kianna Edisane ‘Orricci.’

Laugh Out Proud: The queer comedy show will feature acts from ALOK, Alex Ward, Bronwyn Kuss, Chris Parker and more in one hilarious night.

Ultra Violet: This event is for the femmes, featuring DJ gigs, bands and singers with musical genres ranging from techno to pop across indoor and outdoor stages.

Fair Day: This jam–packed day includes Drag King Days, the First Nations Circle, live performances, the Doggywood pageant, and more, plus visitors can enjoy food and drink stalls and the Absolut X Dancefloor.

Hot Trans Summer: The boat party organised by Glass Island and hosted by Andi Climax has music from Aysha Buffet, Bebecito, DJ Gay Dad, KING, Mama De Leche and Miss Katalyna on a floating dancefloor.

Paradiso Pool Party: Cool off at Mardi Gras’ hottest official pool party, featuring a lineup from Hauswife, Krissy Jaman, DJ Leow, DJ Ney and Camp Minister.

Kaftana Pool Party: This lively party hosts drag performances, DJs, performers, and best-dressed prizes for pool partiers.

Laneway: To end it all off, the iconic Laneway street party will return for this year’s iconic send-off with a stacked lineup bringing the best of house, pop and disco.

Words by Laura Gordon.