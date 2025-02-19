Ditch the Apps – Find Your ‘Solemate’ at a Run Club Instead

The Singles Run Club has a solution to your dating app woes, and best yet, it’s completely offline

There’s a resounding bitterness surrounding the modern dating world, particularly the apps. It’s become a growing online discussion, mostly on TikTok, with videos of fit, attractive runners going viral as people turn to run clubs for a chance at love (or casual dating, whatever floats your boat).

Sydney’s Singles Run Club is a great example of this. It’s been taking “speed dating” literally for those hoping to “run into your solemate,” as their website suggests.

“Before discovering running culture, I was drinking way too much and dating some questionable individuals I’d swiped on Tinder,” said Sarah Greenwood in Mamamia.

“[As a runner] I was more likely to meet a nice like-minded man doing an activity of common interest,” said Greenwood.

“In fact, there are at least five couples in my core group of friends who are in long-term relationships or marriages, that met either directly or indirectly through their run club.”

The Singles Run Club now brags a successful two-year streak, launching their first V-Day 5k event last Valentine’s, and again this year. These free events organise runners by personality groups, hand-pick convo starters, swap potential matches every 1k, host a social cool-down over drinks, and most importantly, guarantee a 50/50 gender split.

With 1000 single runners rocking up to last year’s event, reaching maximum capacity–and again this year, though with a more exclusive 300 spaces–there’s an obvious demand for this alternative dating option.

There’s already an impressive amount of quirky dating platforms out there ranging from furries to Asian fetish, to dog lovers, so it’s a no-brainer that runners would eventually dash onto the scene.

Other popular run clubs perfect for meeting local singles include Coogee Run Club, Pace Yourself Run Club and Unofficial Run Club. So lace up your kicks and join your local to see what, or who, might await you.

Get tickets here to the Singles Run Club’s upcoming event next month.

Words By Laura Gordon.