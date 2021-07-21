New furry dating show premieres tonight on Netflix

The Masked Singer meets The Bachelor tonight as a new ‘furries’-type dating show premieres on Netflix. Needless to say, we’re scared.

Sexy Beasts uses Hollywood-level prosthetics, single men and women will have their real appearances hidden and be transformed into animals and creatures before meeting each other, a furries’ dream.

The six-part series will feature potential love matches out in the real world, most likely to the dismay of members of the public watching on.

When the dating is over, and the “picker” has chosen their sexy beast, faces will be revealed.

At first glance, the bizarre concept looks like a treat for furries, but it’s kind of sweet the way they need to find love based on personality…and, well, ass for the beaver guy.

Based on the 90-second trailer, we can see we have been blessed with a party-loving Panda in search of a husband.

Furthermore, there’ll be a butt-obsessed Beaver terrified he’ll make the wrong choice, and a Rhino who has recently taken up Sex Kung Fu.

Just got a push from Netflix about a show called SEXY BEASTS. Am I the only one who wishes they’d called it MONSTERS FUCK? — Larime Taylor (@XLarimeX) July 19, 2021

Social media is a bit up and down regarding the show. Some Twitter users describe it as “nightmare fuel“, and others are looking for people to watch it with them to have a good chat.

The newest clip from Netflix’s Sexy Beasts dating show offers fresh nightmare fuel https://t.co/fsk24Uvi8W pic.twitter.com/bcQo1SkMUt — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) July 14, 2021

Will somebody watch Sexy Beasts on Netflix when it comes out tomorrow so I can have a buddy to chat about it with? — yellingkimber (@yellingkimberrr) July 21, 2021

Sexy Beasts will be released at 5 pm tonight on Netflix, and if you missed the sneak peek, here it is:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No netflix I absolutely do not want to watch Sexy Beasts. — Megan Sullivan (she/her) (@Bookdwarf) July 19, 2021