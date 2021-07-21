The 10 best Blade and Sorcery mods that you can download right now

Blade and Sorcery is WarpFrog’s medieval VR adventure, supporting a thriving modding community. Here are 10 of the best Blade and Sorcery mods available right now.

While still officially in early access, Blade and Sorcery is a title that has a life of its own. Landing on Steam in 2018, it’s already earned cult status, and is one of the most popular VR games to emerge on the platform. It also spawned an enthusiastic modding community and several years later, some truly wild Blade and Sorcery mods are on offer.

If you’ve got a hankering for classic sci-fi, want to give your arsenal of weapons a modern upgrade, or would like to do away with weapons altogether in favour of lethal hand-to-hand combat, read on. These are 10 of the best Blade and Sorcery mods you can download right now.

Shatterblade

Why have one blade when you can have fifteen? This ridiculously versatile instrument of death can be basically anything you want. Need to slice and dice enemies? Of course, Shatterblade can do that. But, it can also operate as a shield, reach enemies at a distance, and can even scatter to hit multiple enemies at once.

But if your foes happen to spy you with one of these bad boys in hand as you enter the arena, don’t expect much of a fight — they’ll probably already be running in the opposite direction. If the Swiss Army Knife was actually a formidable weapon, it would probably look like Shatterblade.

Download Shatterblade

Mine and Sorcery

As you can imagine, fellow sandbox icon Minecraft was inevitably going to enter the conversation. As it turns out, the staples of this classic are more than suitable for the medieval escapades of Blade and Sorcery. Pickaxes, crossbows, and potions all feature in this mod.

Lately, Mine and Sorcery has been expanded to incorporate a new level called Caves. This abandoned mine is full of booby traps, including explosives, so beware! Minecraft junkies will get a lot out of this stellar mod.

Download Mine and Sorcery

Medieval Megapack

Sure, the Shatterblade might please a lot of the minimalists out there, but what if you like showing off some bling. Like, a lot of bling. If you like having a lot of toys, the Medieval Megapack is one of the best Blade and Sorcery mods you can get your hands on.

Numbering at more than 200 (!) this pack is more than just mega. Crafted with historical realism in mind, NPCs can spawn with a selection of weapons that are accurate, right down to the way that they are physically gripped.

Download Medieval Megapack

Neck Snapper

There’s no getting around it, Blade and Sorcery is a bloodthirsty game with weapons up the wazoo. But what if you want to sneak up and make a surprise attack under the cloak of silence. Neck Snapper might just be the best Blade and Sorcery mod for you.

It harkens back to those impossibly unrealistic neck snaps in classic action movies. But hey, it doesn’t make it any less satisfying.

Download Neck Snapper

Iron Man Gauntlets

Out of all the mods on this list, maybe this one has the potential to surprise your enemies the most. Picture it: a tense standoff, swords drawn, with an apocalyptic free-for-all ready to explode on a hair-trigger. That’s the moment you bust out the… repulsor ray?

Yep, this mod is bit bonkers — but seriously — what’s not to love? Also, Iron Man Gauntlets offers up a pretty nifty means of escape: if things get a little too hot, you can fly the heck outta there.

Download Iron Man Gauntlets

Bloodborne Yharnam Stockpile

In the medieval weapon stakes, there’s one game that rivals the mighty Blade and Sorcery. Of course, that is Bloodborne. With a swag of daggers, pistols, and whatever the hell blunderbusses are, this is a true inventory of carnage and definitely one of the best Blade and Sorcery mods out there.

But it doesn’t stop there if you want to merge the world of Bloodborne and Blade and Sorcery. There are a plethora of Bloodborne mods to try out, spanning maps and several other collections of weapons.

Download Bloodborne Yharnam Stockpile

Fisher’s Modular Semi-Auto Pistols

While there’s a certain swagger about amassing collections of Bloodborne weapons, nothing beats the efficiency and modern, semi-automatic weapons. If you need to make some kills post haste, lock and load baby!

In the VR realm, this mod takes on an extra dimension of realism and physicality. The mechanics of sliding to load, triggering, and reloading magazines with these modular pistols is especially satisfying — if a little panic-inducing — in the heat of battle.

Download Fisher’s Modular Semi-Auto Pistols

The Outer Rim

I can almost hear the theme song playing in my head. This gigantic mod brings the Star Wars universe into Blade and Sorcery, packing a whole host of classic weapons (light sabres, duh), custom maps and NPCs, blasters, and so much more.

Needless to say, if you’re a Blade and Sorcery enthusiast because it stays authentic to its period, this might not be the mod for you. For everyone else though, it’s a truly wonderful and a work of art in its own right.

Download the Outer Rim

Katana Megapack

This is one for the purists. If you’re an ancient weapon enthusiast (you kinda gotta be to play this game, right?), the Katana Megapack offers up an extraordinary level of realism and beauty from a stockpile of weapons.

Featuring many examples of blades crafted in the Koto and Shinto periods, undoubtedly the pièce de résistance is the Dojuigiri. This particular sword is regarded as a national treasure in Japan, and a fitting resident of the Tokyo National Museum.

Download Katana Megapack

Witchcraft and Wizardry

If you wanna take the fantasy concept to the next level, perhaps Witchcraft and Wizardry tops the charts of best Blade and Sorcery mods. And if it’s wizardry you want, why not turn to the most famous of all?

This lovingly created homage to the world of Harry Potter empowers you to cast spells with a selection of wands and cruise the Quidditch field atop your trusty broom. But never fear, you can still vanquish enemies with a swipe of the Sword of Gryffindor.

Download Witchcraft and Wizardry