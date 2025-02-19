Ball Park Music Drops ‘Please Don’t Move to Melbourne’ Ahead of Huge 2025 Tour

Ball Park Music Just Told Everyone to Stay Out of Melbourne—And We Can’t Stop Listening

Ball Park Music’s latest single ‘Please Don’t Move to Melbourne’ dropped earlier this month ahead of their huge upcoming ‘Like Love’ Australia and New Zealand tour.

The indie rock band’s new track follows their single ‘Like Love’ released last October as they gear up for their ‘Like Love’ album drop on April 4 and their official Aussie and NZ tour in May.

‘Please Don’t Move to Melbourne’ brings an energetic, upbeat sound that all 20-somethings can relate to while they’re grooving to it. It contrasts ‘Like Love’s’ heartfelt, softer tune reminiscent of Bob Dylan’s folksy yearning, but maintains the band’s compelling thread of vulnerability in its lyrics.

Sarah Downs said in Rolling Stone Australia, “Filmed by guitarist Dean Hanson on a sun-drenched day in Brisbane/Meanjin, the music video is a love letter to their hometown, packing in 22 local references – from The Wheel of Brisbane to Ric’s and even a XXXX Brewery hat.”

The song was, “Inspired by a time when many friends were departing Brisbane for greener pastures down south” said frontman Sam Cromack to Rolling Stone Australia.

“The new record has seen us explore a more tender, introspective side of our band and we’re excited to redesign our show to accommodate this, as well as all our usual faves for the stage. Joining us in support for the Aussie leg will be our new fave Brissie band, Bean Magazine. We adore them and they’re gonna kill it. We couldn’t be more pumped to go. We’ll see you out there!”

The ‘Like Love’ tour will set off with an exclusive album launch show at The Act in Newcastle on April 6 before concluding with a four-date stint performing at SummerSalt Festival from late September to early October.

Listen to ‘Please Don’t Move to Melbourne’ here and buy tickets to the ‘Like Love’ album tour here.

Words By Laura Gordon