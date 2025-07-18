Royel Ascension: Aussie duo double-down on demand

The Boys are back in town

Sydney’s own Royel Otis, made up of old friends Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic, have set the indie scene ablaze.

Following the global rollout of their second album Hickey (due 22nd August), and viral cover streak that includes a Hot 100 charter ‘Linger’, the guitar-pop duo are homeward bound amid a roar of demand. Australia asked, and they shall receive.

The band’s ‘Meet Me in the Car’ tour began as a humble North American trek: pop-up gigs, festival sets and even a Troubadour run that sold out in minutes flat.

But word spread. Now, by popular demand, the Byron born boys are amping up the Aussie leg: Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, two nights running the rhythm at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, double headers at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and a headline hotline happening in Perth’s famed Ice Cream Factory – all scheduled for this October.

With tickets live, dates are vanishing fast. Sydney and Brisbane have already sold out, prompting additional show announcements today.

According to Frontier Touring, fans should expect stiff competition, with general admission tickets starting around A$89.90, and Melbourne adding seating tiers from A$69.90.

This surge comes as no surprise, following a festival circuit smash along the lines of Glastonbury, Fuji Rock, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, the pair have clocked up a healthy hundred thousand tickets sold on their debut tour alone.

Their sound – a jangly and melancholic jive wrapped in sun-kissed hooks – is resonating hard, and not only with those back in the duo’s home country. This next run is more than a tour; it’s a homecoming.

For fans who missed presale, keep your eyes peeled on all ticket platforms as the boys are geared up for another rapid sellout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring)

If scrappy garage band charm, mixed with professional indie-pop chemistry is your scene, Royel Otis’ Australian tour offers both in abundance.

Catch them while you can, this bands blowing up just like the giant shrimp behind them on stage.

Words by Georgie Tancred.