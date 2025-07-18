Time To Face The Music: Coldplay couple caught out

KissCam turned to CatchCam

Coldplay’s jumbotron moment at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts hit an unexpected sour note yesterday evening when a middle-aged couple in the balcony appeared to be caught in 4k.

It didn’t take TikTok long to identify the pair as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot.

What should have been a cheeky crowd-loving moment turned into a cringeworthy ordeal, and that’s just from our end.

The cuddling couple quickly split up when the camera captured what was initially perceived as a sweet moment between lovers, until Byron desperately ducked out of view and Cabot hid her face behind her hands, setting the stadium (and the internet) abuzz.

The band’s frontman, Chris Martin, couldn’t resist quipping “either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy”, promptly stirring a firestorm of speculation.

Social sleuths went to work, quickly picking up on signs that both are married to others, while online chatter dubbed the ordeal ‘Coldplaygate’.

There’s an almost Orwellian tone to this scandal, touching on the creeping spectre of surveillance in stadium shenanigans, with divided opinions as to whether this embarrassing slip perhaps doesn’t deserve such relentless public dissection.

For Coldplay fans, it was a blink and you’ll miss it part of a live show, for the people involved, a life-altering moment caught by the eye in the sky.

