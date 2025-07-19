Tyler, the Creator announces surprise new album ‘Don’t Tap The Glass’ out Monday

After a week of cryptic teasers, Tyler, the Creator confirms new album arriving Monday.

Tyler, the Creator has officially confirmed the release of his ninth studio album, Don’t Tap the Glass, set to arrive this Monday (July 21).

The announcement follows a week of cryptic teasing and a fresh merch drop via his Golf Wang site, which revealed vinyl editions, tees, and caps plastered with the new album title.

The reveal was sealed at his Brooklyn show on Friday night, where Tyler shouted out the album name on stage, flanked by an installation mimicking the cover art.

It’s a classic Tyler move—low-key chaos with a visual flourish—echoing the surprise rollout of last year’s Chromakopia.

That album saw features from Doechii, Lil Wayne, GloRilla, and Childish Gambino, and launched a global tour that’s still rolling.

Tyler’s currently midway through a four-night stint at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center before heading through Asia and Australia, wrapping up in Manila this September.

No tracklist yet, but the glass is already cracking.