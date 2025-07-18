New Music Friday featuring J-MILLA, Meg Washington & Paul Kelly

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

It’s New Music Friday, and this week’s drops are full of the good stuff. From powerful anthems to dreamy collabs, here are the standout releases making waves across Australia and Aotearoa.

Dive in.

J-MILLA – All My Life

Fresh off his NAIDOC Youth of the Year win, J-MILLA drops ‘All My Life’—a powerful anthem about breaking cycles and rising above adversity. The Marranunggu artist brings soulful vulnerability to the track, set against high-energy production.

Coinciding with his Generation Rise tour, which hits regional communities across the NT and WA, J-MILLA continues to uplift and inspire through music, mentorship, and raw truth-telling. This is Blak excellence on full display – don’t miss it.

Chet Faker – Far Side of the Moon

Chet Faker returns with ‘Far Side of the Moon,’ a slow-burning, heart-shattering track that captures the painful unraveling of love. Nick Murphy delivers soul-piercing lyricism over dreamy production, adding another layer to his ever-evolving sound.

It’s raw, honest, and completely hypnotic. After a decade of zigzagging through genre and persona, this track is proof that Chet Faker’s emotional honesty– and poetic depth – remains unmatched.

Meg Washington & Paul Kelly – Fine

Two iconic voices unite on ‘Fine,’ the latest single from Meg Washington’s upcoming album GEM. Featuring Paul Kelly, the song is a delicate round of affirmation and emotional clarity, first performed together live on Gravy Day.

Uplifting and spiritual, it carries the weight of longing and resilience. Written by Meg and produced by Ben Edgar, it also features in the award-winning film How to Make Gravy.

Emma Louise & Flume – Easy Goodbye



Emma Louise and Flume team up for ‘Easy Goodbye,’ the first taste of their upcoming collab album DUMB. Built in Flume’s NSW studio, the track blends Emma’s intimate vocals with his glitchy, widescreen production.

It’s stunning, cinematic, and emotionally grounded – a raw story of neurodivergence, vulnerability, and self-acceptance wrapped in genre-defying electronica. A bold, beautiful start to a deeply personal album that promises to challenge, comfort, and spark some serious inner reflection.

Casual Healing – HAU EP



Aotearoa artist Casual Healing returns with HAU, the second elemental EP in a four-part series. Fusing soul, reggae, R&B, and folk, HAU is a sonic karakia – a cleansing, meditative exploration of growth and accountability.

Featuring collaborators like Matiu Te Huki and Komako Silver, this project is steeped in Te Ao Māori and offers a powerful message in turbulent times. It’s honest, reflective, and deeply rooted in whenua and wairua. A healing release, in every sense.

The Colliflowers – Waterhead



Naarm’s own The Colliflowers unleash ‘Waterhead’, the first single from their upcoming debut EP. Inspired by a moving chat with a PNG migrant in a Newtown bar, the track dives into the loneliness of ambition and the cost of chasing dreams.

With punchy drums, soaring vocals, and surf-rock-leaning guitar licks, it’s as catchy as it is meaningful. For fans of Ocean Alley and Sam Fender, this is a cathartic singalong with serious heart.

Dinley Jones – All of You & All of Me

From Idol underdog to global award-winner, Dinley Jones drops ‘All of You & All of Me’, a sleek R&B-pop track pulsing with cinematic flair. Backed by accolades from LA to London, Dinley turns criticism into art, all while championing youth mental health through Stand Tall.

His storytelling is vulnerable and electric, combining pop, funk, disco, and hip-hop into a singular, uplifting sound. Big voice, bold vision, and a debut album on the way – watch this space.

Moss Body – Hold You Better

Emerging electro-soul duo Moss Body – Grace Robinson and Christy Wositzky-Jones – deliver their debut single ‘Hold You Better’ is all slow-build emotion – sparse piano, rich vocals, and a gospel-tinged electronic climax.

With nods to Imogen Heap and James Blake, it’s a goosebump-inducing entry into their world. Triple J Unearthed Track of the Day, and rightly so. Stay tuned for more from their debut album in October – this is only the beginning.

For more new music check out Happy’s Mixtape.