Top 10 Asian dating websites for love in 2022

Asian women are gorgeous and make amazing partners, but you don’t want to get scammed by a dating site.

So how can you tell which sites are the best?

Great news. We did the hard work for you. We analyzed hundreds of websites and found the 10 best Asian dating sites and apps. Millions of people looking for love have trusted these sites. Now it’s your turn.

Keep reading to find out who made the cut, plus their pros and cons, and the unique features that make each site stand out among the rest.

Let’s get right to it!

Best Asian Dating Sites

AsianDate : Best Asian dating site overall

MeetAsianLady : 24/7 customer service

AnastasiaDate : 100% verified profiles

eHarmony : Great for long-term relationships

EliteSingles : Most elite Asian dating website

AdultFriendFinder : Best for casual dating

Cherry Blossoms : Nearly 50 years of experience

Tinder : Easiest to use

ThaiFriendly.com : Exotic Thai women

2RedBeans.com: Match with Chinese women

Top 3 Asian Dating Sites

Our top 3 picks showcase the best of what Asian dating has to offer. You can’t go wrong with any of these sites:

Every profile on AsianDate is verified, so you know you’re talking to a real woman. The women on this site are stunning, and we’ve never seen such a collection of gorgeous Asian women in one place. If you’re looking for a truly top-notch experience – you won’t be disappointed.

This site has everything you could ever want in an Asian dating site, and you’ll be captivated by all that it has to offer. From its sleek and modern design to its vast selection of members, there’s something for everyone on MeetAsianLady.

AnastasiaDate is unlike any other Asian dating website. They have both gorgeous Eastern European members as well as Russian-Asian Members. They truly provide one of the best Asian dating experiences by helping men and women find their ideal matches.

They also offer a wide range of features designed to help you meet your perfect match. Plus, their security and customer service are top-notch.

Top Asian Dating Websites in 2022

We checked out hundreds of sites to find you the top Asian dating sites. We looked at features, ease of use, and customer service to find the best of the best. Here they are!

1. AsianDate – Best Asian Dating Site Overall

Pros:

Free registration

Easy to use

20,000,000+ members

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Expensive credits

AsianDate was established in 1993, and since then, it has become one of the most popular dating websites for Asian singles. With more than 20,000,000 members, it’s easy to see why.

AsianDate offers a convenient and straightforward way for men to connect with over 25,000 gorgeous Asian women from all over the Eastern continent. The site is available in multiple languages, and it offers a variety of search features that make it easy to find a partner who meets your specific criteria.

You can communicate with live chat and email, but the video date feature makes it fun to connect with matches more personally. If you’re a little on the shy side, the ladies can also upload video introductions so you can get to know them better before you start chatting.

Plus, all of the profiles on AsianDate are verified, so you can be sure that you’re talking to a genuine person.

And if you ever have any questions or concerns, their customer service team is available 24/7 to help.

We also love that AsianDate takes your safety and security seriously. They have various fraud measures in place to prevent scammers from taking advantage of their members.

The best part about AsianDate is that it’s completely free to register and search for matches. However, if you want to use all of the features, you will need to upgrade to a paid membership.

To interact with beautiful women from across Asia, you’ll simply need to purchase credits. You can use these credits for messages, video chat, and other features. Packages start at $15.99 and go up to $399, so there’s something for every budget.

We chose AsianDate as our overall top pick because it’s one of the most reputable and trustworthy online dating sites for Asian countries. When you’re ready to find love with an Asian woman, this is the place you’ll want to be.

2. MeetAsianLady – Excellent Customer Service

Pros:

100% private

Live webcams

Profile verification

Responsive matches

Cons:

Expensive credits

Bots and scammers

If you’re looking for a surefire way to get lots of attention from beautiful Asian women, then MeetAsianLady should be on your radar in 2022.

Communicate with single ladies through live chat, email, phone calls, and even video, and you’re sure to find yourself bombarded with likes and messages.

While we love the variety of communication methods available on MeetAsianLady, our favourite features are the search filters they have in place. You can search by location, age, height, weight, and a host of other options to make sure you’re only seeing the women that meet your specific standards.

We also appreciate that MeetAsianLady offers a 100% private experience. Your profile will only be visible to members that you’ve matched with, and all of your communication will remain confidential. You’ll never have to worry about your information being shared without your permission.

Of course, all of this comes at a price. MeetAsianLady can cost a pretty penny when you want to take the leap and message another member. But with packages starting at $15.99, it’s still more affordable than a flight across the planet.

So, really, the only thing you have to lose is more time being single. If you’re ready to take your love life to the next level, don’t be afraid to leap into the exciting world of Asian dating at MeetAsianLady.

3. AnastasiaDate – 100% Verified Profiles of Asian Women

Pros:

20,000,000+ members

Established in 1993

Free for women

Translation services

Cons:

Lacking search filters

Expensive upgrades

If you’re looking for love and you don’t mind crossing international borders to find it, then AnastasiaDate may be your new best friend.

Since 1993, they’ve been connecting single men with beautiful foreign women, and they’re pretty good at it, if we do say so ourselves. Their clients know what they want, and the ladies are more than happy to oblige.

While the focus may be on Russian and Slavic women, there are plenty of Asian beauties to choose from as well. Plus, with over 20 million members on the site, you’ll have your hands full matter what.

We like the fact that AnastasiaDate is completely free for women. So, if you’re a man looking to meet an Asian woman, she’ll be ready and waiting for you.

Plus, they offer translation services if English isn’t her first language, so you can be sure that there won’t be any misunderstandings.

We think they could use a few extra search filters; it would be great to search by things like specific interests or what they’re looking for. But overall, we still think this is a reliable site for finding international love.

Men can register on AnastasiaDate for free, but many of the features will require credits to use. Packages start at $15.99 and increase rapidly from there.

But given the nature of the services provided, like video dates and even translation services, we definitely think it’s worth the price of admission.

4. eHarmony – Great for Long-Term and Committed Asian Dating

Pros:

High success rate

Compatibility testing

29,000,000+ members

Designed for serious relationships

Cons:

Lengthy registration

Expensive subscription

eHarmony has been helping people find love for over two decades now, and in that time, the company has learned a thing or two about what it takes to create a lasting relationship.

The dating site’s focus is on helping people find compatible partners, and the company’s proprietary algorithm takes into account factors like personality, values, and interests when making matches.

We love how easy it is to search for matches, and with their patented compatibility testing, you’re sure to find someone that you’ll actually click with.

While Asian singles make up a significant portion of eHarmony’s user base, there are women from all over the world who will want to meet you.

When it’s time, there’s nothing like a good icebreaker to help you connect. This eHarmony feature can help you get the conversation started easily. And with the ability to send and receive smiles, messages, and even video chats, you can get to know someone across the world without ever having to travel.

We do think the registration process could be shorter, but we understand that eHarmony wants to get to know you and find out what you’re looking for in a relationship. And since they’re focused on long-term relationships, they want to know as much as possible to make sure the process works.

A subscription will cost you anywhere from $35 to $65 a month. But they’re good at what they do, and they don’t try to hide it behind cheap pricing.

The eHarmony approach is all about quality over quantity, and that’s something we can definitely get behind. In fact, hundreds of marriages happen because of eHarmony every year. So are you ready to be their next success story?

5. EliteSingles – Reputable Asian Dating Website For Professionals

Pros:

Verified profiles

13,00,000+ members

Personality matching

Fraud filters

Cons:

Upgrade required

Extensive registration process

At Elite Singles, they’re not messin’ around. They want you to meet someone who matches your drive, and they know what it takes for success when dating online.

With over 13 million members, they’ve got the cream of the crop when it comes to dating Asian women.

What sets EliteSingles apart from other sites is that they focus on quality partners. They want to help you find someone who’s going to be a good match for you, and they don’t want to waste your time with people who aren’t serious about finding love.

EliteSingles offers some great perks to its members, like personality tests and the super fun “Have You Met feature”. We also love how they take security seriously by verifying user-profiles and employing fraud detection technology.

Part of what makes EliteSingles so special is their extensive registration process.

While it might take a little longer to get started, we think it’s worth the extra effort. After all, they want you to find the right person, and that means taking the time to get to know you on a deep level. That way, they can hand deliver the woman of your dreams.

You’ll have to upgrade to experience the best of what EliteSingles has to offer, and we highly recommend you do so. It’ll set you back $99 a month. But if you’re part of the specific crowd they’re looking to attract, that’s a drop in the bucket.

6. AdultFriendFinder – Most Casual Online Dating Experience

Pros:

80,000,000+ members

Established in 1996

Free registration

Hookups and casual dating

Cons:

Fake profiles

NSFW photos

Have you been looking for love in all the wrong places?

If you’re still single and want to find someone special, it might be time to try your luck on AdultFriendFinder. The odds are ever in your favour with this hot dating site.

Since 1996, AdultFriendFinder has been one of the leading names in the online dating world, and they’re not showing any signs of stopping. With an impressive 80 million users worldwide (including Asia), there’s no reason you can’t find someone to hook up with on AFF.

And with its great features and easy-to-use interface, you’ll have no trouble finding a match.

From beautiful women live on cam to personal blogs, forums, and groups, there’s something for everyone on AdultFriendFinder. You could get lost in the sea of options, but luckily the site has some great search features to help you narrow things down.

The only downside to AdultFriendFinder is that it can be a little NSFW. But if you’re looking for a casual encounter or two, this is the place to be. Just be warned that you might see some explicit photos along the way!

AdultFriendFinder offers free registration, but you’ll need to upgrade if you want to take advantage of all the features. Plans start at $39.95 a month, and it’s well worth the price for the good time that’s in store.

7. Cherry Blossoms – Almost 50 Years in Asian Dating

Pros:

Established in 1974

Beautiful Filipina women

American-owned company

Cons:

Upgrade required

Cherry Blossoms Dating is the clear leader when it comes to sheer experience in the Asian dating industry.

Over a quarter of a million couples have found their true love through the site, with hundreds of thousands more finding friendship, flirtation, and fun.

This site features thousands of Filipina women, all looking for a foreign husband. And as an American-owned company, they know exactly what it’s like to date as an American man.

So whether you’re looking for a Filipina woman in the US or the Philippines, Cherry Blossoms Dating can help you find her – fast!

The sign-up process is quick and easy.

Once you’re in, simply create a profile with some basic information about yourself and start browsing the profiles of single Filipina women. When you see someone you’re interested in, send her a smile so she knows you like what you see.

You will have to pay to use some of the site’s features, but free members can still get a pretty good idea of what’s in store before you upgrade. And with subscriptions as low as $9.99 per month, you might as well get full access to all the site has to offer.

8. Tinder – Easiest to Use App for Asian Dating

Pros:

Mobile app

Free messaging

Swipe to match

Cons:

Fake profiles

Must reciprocate

How did we ever date before Tinder?

This app, launched in 2012, has single-handedly changed the way we date, and its influence can be seen all over the world. From Asia to America, Tinder has taken the world by storm, and it’s only getting bigger.

The app has been credited with creating the “swipe culture” we all know and love (or hate). This refers to the ease with which users can scroll through potential matches, quickly discarding those they’re not interested in with a simple swipe of the finger.

The app is one of the most downloaded in the world, and its simplicity is a big part of what makes it so popular. You can log in with your Facebook account, and the app will show you potential matches based on your location, interests, and mutual friends.

There are downsides to Tinder, of course. The biggest is that because it’s so easy to use, there are a lot of fake profiles and scammers out there. But if you’re patient and looking for love, Tinder shows up and shows out.

The app is free to use, but there are some premium features that you can access if you want to increase your chances of matching with someone. For example, you can purchase “super likes” to let someone know you’re really interested in them. And you can boost your profile if you aren’t getting the attention you desire.

Plus memberships are only $9.99 a month, but gold and platinum are $29.99 and $39.99. Regardless of which option you choose, the prices are ridiculously affordable for the value you get.

9. ThaiFriendly.com – Date Exotic Thai Women

Pros:

Frequently active users

2,400,000+ members

Detailed user profiles

Free messaging

Cons:

Low-resolution pictures

Limited communication for free users

If you have a taste for Thai food or Thai women, you’ll probably want to head over to ThaiFriendly.com sooner rather than later.

But don’t just take our word for it! As Thailand’s biggest dating site, there are plenty of Thai women ready to mingle.

The site, which has been operational since 2010, is free to use and very popular in Thailand, especially with western men looking to date Thai women. Because of its popularity and the fervour of its users, ThaiFriendly is more active than most Asian dating sites could ever wish to be.

While the site does have some features that other sites don’t, there’s still some room for improvement. The low-resolution photos available on the site leave something to be desired. But we chalked that up to crappy Internet service and chose to keep the Thai lovefest movin’.

You can sign up and message for free on the site, but you’ll be subject to some restrictions until you upgrade. It’s a meagre $24.95 per month for unlimited messages, plus the search filters get quite a bit more specific.

If you’re in Thailand, plan on visiting soon, or maybe you’re just curious about what the country has to offer – give ThaiFriendly.com a shot. And even if you don’t meet your future wife, you’ll still have a darn good time.

10. 2RedBeans.com – Match with Chinese Women

Pros:

Easy to use

Mobile app

Free communication

Cons:

Expensive to use

Are you looking for love in China? Don’t despair – 2RedBeans is here to help.

Created in 2010, 2RedBeans is the leading online dating platform for Chinese singles. With over 1,300,000 members, 2RedBeans’ unique matching algorithm uses data from your profile to connect you with compatible partners.

It’s free to sign up, and the site offers some communication features for basic users. Plus, the site itself is simple and straightforward to use. You can sign up with an email account and then fill out your profile with photos, a description, and basic information like your age, height, education, and occupation.

After that, simply start browsing through the profiles of single Chinese women. If you see someone you’re interested in, you can send a Wink to let them know you’re interested. If they return the favor, you can start chatting and see where things go!

2RedBeans also has a mobile app so you can take your dating life on the go. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and it’s free to download.

You can use the app to send and receive messages, browse profiles, and even make payments for premium features.

The only downside to 2RedBeans is pretty much everything will cost you. But with subscription options as cheap as $19.99 per month, it’s still one of the more affordable dating sites for Asian singles.

Best Asian Dating Sites: FAQs

If Asian dating is new to you, you probably want a couple more answers before you proceed. Here are some of the most commonly asked questions we’ve received:

What Are the Best Asian Dating Apps?

AsianDate is one of the best Asian dating apps. You’ll find high-quality matches, plus it’s easy to use. Also, judging from user reviews – a lot of people have found love, dates, and even marriage when using AsianDate.

Is There an Asian Dating Site That’s Free?

Yes! While most of the sites on our list are paid, there are a few Asian dating sites that are free to use. ThaiFriendly is our top pick for a site that offers free messaging.

How Can I Be Successful on Asian Dating Sites?

The best way to be successful on Asian dating sites is to create a profile that stands out. Make sure your profile is complete and informative, and include photos that show you in your best light.

Are There Any Asian Dating Sites for Seniors?

Yes, there are Asian dating sites for seniors.eHarmony is our top pick for seniors, with a user base looking for serious commitment and long-term love.

We recommend EliteSingles for older members as well.

Tips for Your First Date

There are a few things you can do to make the most of your first date:

Dress to impress.

Be a gentleman.

Talk about common interests.

Make sure you’re both on the same page.

How to Stay Safe on Asian Dating Apps

Safety is a serious concern when it comes to international dating. Here are a few tips to help you stay safe:

Never send money to someone you haven’t met in person.

Don’t give out your personal information.

Meet in a public place.

Trust your intuition.

Do I Need to Pay to Use Dating Sites?

You don’t always have to pay to use Asian dating sites. However, if you’re looking for quality matches, that usually comes with a price tag.

Finding the Best Asian Dating Websites in 2022

Asian dating can be a great experience. The women are beautiful, the culture is fascinating, and there are a lot of opportunities to find love.

But with so many sites out there, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we put in the work to sort the good from the bad.

If you’re looking for a site that’s easy to use but still has a massive selection of single Asian women, AsianDate should be the first place you go. It comes with great communication features, including video chat – so you can flirt with your date face-to-face.

And if you’re just looking for something discreet and fun, MeetAsianLady will be the best secret you ever keep.

But the truth is, every site on our list is a good time just waiting to happen, so explore these Asian beauties until your heart’s content!

Good luck!