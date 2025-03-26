The Best Books to Satisfy Your ‘White Lotus’ Obsession

The ultimate reads for murder, mystery and of course, money

If The White Lotus has you hooked (same here), and you’re craving more tales of rich folks hiding dark secrets, we’ve got you covered.

Dive into these top five books that are packed with scandal, suspense, and a whole lot of drama to satisfy your desire to eat the rich.

The Unwedding by Ally Condie

A murder mystery at a posh resort where a woman discovers the groom’s body before the wedding.

Bad Tourists: A Novel by Caro Carver

A sun-soaked thriller where three women’s dream getaway to a Maldives resort unravels into a deadly game of secrets, revenge, and old wounds.

Evil Under the Sun: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie

Detective Hercule Poirot investigates a murder at a secluded beach hotel in this classic whodunit.

The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren

Rich family drama and steamy romance on a private Indonesian island with no murder mystery, just intense relationships.

Bad Summer People: A Novel by Emma Rosenblum

A beach town mystery with a murder, shady characters, and plenty of secrets.

Check back soon for even more juicy reads that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.