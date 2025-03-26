Original X-Men Unite With Avengers in ‘Doomsday’

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and Fox’s mutant legends join the MCU – but is this a one-time multiverse miracle

Marvel Studios just dropped a seismic announcement, confirming that Avengers: Doomsday will unite Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with the legendary X-Men—and the lineup is nothing short of spectacular.

In a meticulously orchestrated social media rollout, Marvel revealed that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will lead the charge alongside an astonishing roster of heroes—including the original Fox X-Men cast.

Patrick Stewart returns as Professor X, reuniting with Ian McKellen’s Magneto in a nostalgic powerhouse moment. Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, and James Marsden’s Cyclops will also suit up, bridging two iconic Marvel eras.

The Fantastic Four—Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing)—will debut in First Steps before joining the Avengers showdown.

Meanwhile, fan favourites like Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova round out the massive 27-member cast.

Notably absent? Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man—though Channing Tatum’s Gambit did make the cut, fuelling speculation about multiverse chaos. And with Robert Downey Jr. confirmed as Doctor Doom, the stakes have never been higher.

After years of lukewarm receptions post-Endgame, Marvel is betting big on this nostalgia-packed ensemble. If the internet’s meltdown is any indication, the gamble might just pay off.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters May 1, 2026.

Check back here for updates!