Review: Sydney Symphony Orchestra Brings the Infinity Saga to Life at the Sydney Opera House

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra proves the Infinity Saga can be just as powerful without the CGI.

The Infinity Saga is arguably one of the greatest feats in cinema history, spanning 23 films over 11 years from Iron Man all the way to Endgame and Spiderman: No Way Home. Nothing else really comes close.

With an all-star ensemble of over 30 superheroes introduced across roughly 60 hours of storytelling, it was always going to be a lot to pack into a two-hour performance – but that’s exactly what the Sydney Symphony Orchestra set out to do.

Held at the iconic Sydney Opera House, the night felt like the perfect marriage of blockbuster cinema and one of the world’s most recognisable concert halls.

Beneath the soaring sails, the Concert Hall’s warm acoustics gave the Marvel score a richness and power that you just can’t replicate on a home sound system.

From the moment the lights dimmed, the room thrummed with the sense that something massive was about to unfold.

Conducted by Benjamin Northey – who encouraged the audience to treat the night like a rock show and cheer for their favourite heroes – the tone was set early. (And yes, it became immediately clear that Captain America was the runaway crowd favourite.)

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra kicked things off with the iconic Marvel Studios theme, prompting a wave of cheers that felt more like a midnight premiere than a classical performance.

Featuring music from the Saga’s legendary roster of composers, plus a cheeky burst of AC/DC for good measure, there was truly no theme left unturned.

The first half centred on the core Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor – building toward the Battle of New York from the first Avengers film.

You could even spot members of the SSO grinning as they played, thrilled to bring these seismic musical moments to life.

But the real magic came after interval. The second half launched straight into the opening of Infinity War, threading through key scenes all the way to the final act of Endgame.

The scoring was so seamless, so overwhelmingly immersive, that there were several moments I genuinely forgot there was a full symphony in front of me.

And honestly, that level of immersion might be the highest compliment I can give.