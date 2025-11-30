Superman No. 1 Comic fetches Record-Breaking price at Auction

More valuable than Kryptonite.

In a story that seems lifted from the pages of a comic book itself, a pristine copy of ‘Superman No. 1’ has soared to a record-shattering $9.12 million at auction.

The Man of Steel’s first solo issue was discovered not in a Fortress of Solitude, but in a dusty San Francisco attic, where it had been waiting for over eighty years.

Three brothers, cleaning out their late mother’s home, unearthed the historic comic buried beneath yellowed newspapers and cobwebs, a tangible piece of family lore she had long spoken of.

The find sent a shockwave through the collecting world. Verified as part of the original 1939 print run, the comic’s near-mythical backstory and remarkable condition, preserved by the cool California climate, catapulted its value.

It wasn’t just the vibrant colours and crisp spine that captivated buyers; it was the powerful narrative of a hidden treasure, a mother’s foresight, and a legacy passed down, making it the most expensive comic ever sold.