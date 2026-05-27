Spider-Noir just dropped one of the year’s coolest soundtracks

Spider-Noir has delivered a surprisingly stacked jazz soundtrack reminiscent of old Hollywood.
Marvel’s new live-action series Spider-Noir is now streaming globally on Prime Video, bringing a darker and far moodier take on Spider-Man mythology than most fans are used to.
Set in a stylised 1930s New York, the series stars Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, an aging private investigator navigating crime, corruption and a city that rarely sees daylight.
Alongside the show’s striking visuals — including the option to stream the entire season in either full colour or an “Authentic Black & White” cut — the soundtrack has quickly become one of its standout features.
Composed by Kris Bowers and Michael Dean Parsons, the score moves between classic noir-inspired jazz and modern orchestral superhero tension, helping sell the series’ old-Hollywood aesthetic without feeling overly nostalgic.
One of the biggest standouts comes from Li Jun Li, who plays nightclub singer Cat Hardy at fictional New York lounge The Alcove. Her version of the jazz standard “Dream a Little Dream of Me” feels ripped straight from a late-night cigarette commercial in the best possible way.
Li Jun Li also appears on an original song called “The Devils You Know,” written by producers Oak Felder and Sebastian Kole, while KIRBY opens the soundtrack with the sweeping theme track “Saving Grace.”
The full soundtrack plays like a slow descent through corruption, loneliness and masked vigilantism, jumping between smoky jazz cues and orchestral tension across tracks like “Existential Toilet,” “Power and Responsibility,” and “Behind the Mask.”
For vinyl collectors, Milan Records is releasing the soundtrack as a deluxe 2-LP box set on August 28, alongside the digital release already available through streaming platforms
Spider-Noir full soundtrack
Saving Grace – KIRBY
The Only Universe
I Need a Drink
Tail in a White Suit
Sand Hands
Cat Hardy
Dream a Little Dream of Me – Li Jun Li
Black vs. Silver
Silvermane
The Why Guys
Robbie Robertson
Kiss Me for Coming Back
Prison Break
Card Game
Her Name Was Ruby
Existential Toilet
The Devils You Know – Li Jun Li
In the Beginning
Dr. Faber
Santorini
Secret Lab
What’s Happening to Me, Sir?
They Called Me Freckles
I Like Ravioli
Super Cells
Transformation
Sedated Escape
Power and Responsibility
You Loved Me at My Worst
What You’re Worth
Behind the Mask
Say Goodbye
Final Act
The Spider
Spider-Noir is streaming now on Prime Video.