Spider-Noir just dropped one of the year’s coolest soundtracks

Spider-Noir has delivered a surprisingly stacked jazz soundtrack reminiscent of old Hollywood.

Marvel’s new live-action series Spider-Noir is now streaming globally on Prime Video, bringing a darker and far moodier take on Spider-Man mythology than most fans are used to.

Set in a stylised 1930s New York, the series stars Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, an aging private investigator navigating crime, corruption and a city that rarely sees daylight.

Alongside the show’s striking visuals — including the option to stream the entire season in either full colour or an “Authentic Black & White” cut — the soundtrack has quickly become one of its standout features.

Composed by Kris Bowers and Michael Dean Parsons, the score moves between classic noir-inspired jazz and modern orchestral superhero tension, helping sell the series’ old-Hollywood aesthetic without feeling overly nostalgic.

One of the biggest standouts comes from Li Jun Li, who plays nightclub singer Cat Hardy at fictional New York lounge The Alcove. Her version of the jazz standard “Dream a Little Dream of Me” feels ripped straight from a late-night cigarette commercial in the best possible way.

Li Jun Li also appears on an original song called “The Devils You Know,” written by producers Oak Felder and Sebastian Kole, while KIRBY opens the soundtrack with the sweeping theme track “Saving Grace.”

The full soundtrack plays like a slow descent through corruption, loneliness and masked vigilantism, jumping between smoky jazz cues and orchestral tension across tracks like “Existential Toilet,” “Power and Responsibility,” and “Behind the Mask.”

For vinyl collectors, Milan Records is releasing the soundtrack as a deluxe 2-LP box set on August 28, alongside the digital release already available through streaming platforms

Spider-Noir full soundtrack

Saving Grace – KIRBY

The Only Universe

I Need a Drink

Tail in a White Suit

Sand Hands

Cat Hardy

Dream a Little Dream of Me – Li Jun Li

Black vs. Silver

Silvermane

The Why Guys

Robbie Robertson

Kiss Me for Coming Back

Prison Break

Card Game

Her Name Was Ruby

Existential Toilet

The Devils You Know – Li Jun Li

In the Beginning

Dr. Faber

Santorini

Secret Lab

What’s Happening to Me, Sir?

They Called Me Freckles

I Like Ravioli

Super Cells

Transformation

Sedated Escape

Power and Responsibility

You Loved Me at My Worst

What You’re Worth

Behind the Mask

Say Goodbye

Final Act

The Spider

Spider-Noir is streaming now on Prime Video.