‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Full Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is mixed bag of vintage pop and off-kilter indie.

Music plays a central role in Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, with each episode built around a mix of familiar tracks and a steadily intensifying original score.

Across the season, artists like Geese, The Go-Betweens, Animal Collective, and Black Country, New Road sit alongside older cuts from Paul Anka and The Dixie Cups.

Here’s the full soundtrack for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, episode by episode.

Episode 1: Never Get On One Knee

Recurring motif: “You Are My Destiny” by Paul Anka.

“It’s Impossible” – Perry Como

“Chapel of Love” – The Dixie Cups

Score: “Bloodlines” – Colin Stetson establishes early family unease

Episode 2: Bride Shaped Hole

“Sorry” – Johnny Ruiz & The Escapers

“Happy Birthday” – Black Country, New Road

“Deadly Valentine” – Charlotte Gainsbourg

Score: “The Toast” – tension builds in slow motion

Episode 3: I Will Light You On Fire

“Getting Killed” – Geese

“Can’t Help Myself” – Alexandra Savior

“Only One” – Eilen Jewell

Score: “Something Red” – discovery turns sinister

Episode 4: The Witness

You Are My Destiny (hummed version) – Paul Anka

“Love Goes On!” – The Go-Betweens

Score: “The Witness” – paranoia locks in

Episode 5: I Think You Just Saved My Life

“Love Potion No. 9” – The Clovers

“So Very Much in Love” – Pony Sherrell

Score: “The Archives” – Stetson shifts into investigative mode

Episode 6: Last Night Of Freedom

“It’s Not Unusual” – Tom Jones

“Bleeding All Over You” – Martha Wainwright

Score: “Secrets” – confrontation lands hard

Episode 7: Something Living, Something Dead

“In Heaven” – Dick Stusso

“Today’s Supernatural” – Animal Collective

Score: “Mother” – psychological collapse rendered in sound

Episode 8: I Do

“Pachelbel’s Canon in D” – Johann Pachelbel

“I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor

“You Are the Blood” – Castanets

Score: “Just Married” – final emotional rupture

Produced by The Duffer Brothers, the series uses these needle drops to shape the tone and pacing, while Colin Stetson’s score gradually builds tension in the background.

The soundtrack for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen also features an original score by acclaimed composer Colin Stetson, known for his haunting work on Hereditary and The Menu.