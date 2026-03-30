TISM surprise fans with Melbourne show ahead of Sydney Opera House dates

The Sydney versus Melbourne debate is heating up.

TISM may be gearing up for some massive Sydney Opera House gigs next week, but they’re not letting fans mistake where their true loyalties lie.

The seven-piece anonymous alternative rock band surprised fans with a secret gig at Howler in Brunswick last night.

They may think they’re slick, but at this point it’s become something fans can expect ahead of planned live shows – though this time around was indeed more hush-hush.

It was the band’s first gig in two years, and they nestled themselves in nicely between Drunk Mums and Full Flower Moon Band for a practice run before next week.

And they made good use of it, too, treating fans to a hefty 23-song setlist which featured their Machiavelli And The Four Seasons album in full and a bunch of other hits from their discography.

The upcoming Sydney gigs are a celebration of the breakthrough 1995 album.

TISM are scheduled to perform at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, April 10th and again on Sunday, April 12th – with the latter added after the initial date sold out in under two hours during fan presale.

Only a handful of tickets remain, but it doesn’t seem a stretch to assume they won’t last long after this weekend’s events.

They then head back home in early May for a gig at PICA in Port Melbourne, which will apparently be a “one-off show not to be performed anywhere else.”

Melbourne’s very own The Belair Lip Bombs and Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice will give them a hand with that one alongside Sydney’s Large Mirage.

If you can’t make any of those, let’s hope another TISM secret show pops up somewhere along the way.