Liam and Noel Gallagher actually look happy together in new Oasis reunion photo

If the Gallaghers can bury the hatchet (or at least park it backstage), maybe the rest of us have a shot too

It’s the image plenty of fans thought they’d never see: Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, side by side, smiling backstage like everything’s… normal.

The famously feuding brothers have been captured in a rare moment of genuine camaraderie in a new photograph set to feature in The Oasis Live ’25 Opus, an upcoming book documenting Oasis’ long-awaited reunion tour.

Shot by Simon Emmett – the same photographer behind the original reunion image – the photo keeps things simple, but the impact is hard to ignore.

Seeing Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher relaxed together, even just for a moment, carries more weight than any staged announcement ever could.

The Oasis Live ’25 Opus documents Oasis’ reunion tour from the inside, combining behind-the-scenes shots with crowd moments from fans who never stopped believing this day would come.

Made in collaboration with the band, it leans into their own telling of the story, rather than looking back from a distance.

Emmett has said the initial image felt like the beginning of something, not a one-off moment – and that sense carries through here. There’s no overstatement, just a quiet shift that feels earned after years of tension and headlines.

The book arrives in four editions from May 2026, with the first Supernova Edition going to auction at the Legends Ball at Grosvenor House, supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The reunion was always going to be big – but this gives it a sense of something more lasting.

Check it out here.