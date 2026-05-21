Hayley Williams says first solo tour turned her into a ‘teenaged dreamer with dark circles’

Reborn as a night owl on the open road.

The road transformed her. Hayley Williams, having just wrapped the North American leg of her first solo tour, describes the experience as a reawakening.

“It turned me back into a night owl, a teenaged dreamer with dark circles,” the Paramore frontwoman shared on her Substack ‘Live Journal.’

The trek, supporting 2025’s Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, concluded in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, leaving the artist surprisingly hungry for both her days and nights.

She spoke of “gorging on future memories” and practicing hyper-presence, though the cycle of life’s funerals and weddings has her begging for a mental coma.

Now home, waking at noon, Williams admits the pull of the road was intoxicating.

Quoting Björk on language being like “putting the ocean through a straw,” she defiantly concludes: “No, fuck it, I’m the ocean.”

She heads to the UK and Europe next month, including two nights at London’s Roundhouse on June 19-20.