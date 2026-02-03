Hayley Williams brings fans inside making of new album

Hayley Williams has released a 12 minute doco about the making of her last album.

Paramore’s beloved frontwoman Hayley Williams has just uploaded a 12 minute mini doco to her YouTube channel taking fans inside the creation of her most recent album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

When Hayley was 15, she signed a 20 year contract with Atlantic Records, which surely doesn’t seem legal if you can remember what you were doing at 15 and how far away 20 years would’ve felt like then. Alas, Hayley and the band were bound up for a double decade deal until the contract finally expired in 2024.

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party is her first solo music since she has become a free agent, with listeners quite happily saying it was her best yet and critics seeming to agree after the album earned her 4 Grammy nominations at yesterday’s ceremony.

She first shared 17 of the 20 tracks on the album to her website as a surprise for fans last July, before adding the rest into a proper codified album about a month later.

The mini doco comes at a good time as Hayley is already in the news this week after announcing a new project “Power Snatch” with producer and multi-instrumentalist Daniel James who she’s been collaborating with since 2017 Paramore days (a prime time, if you ask us). In true Hayley Williams fashion, their first three song EP (cleverly titled EP1) was released as a surprise on January 29.

With all these new releases and projects, it’s pretty clear Hayley has been itching to be free from Atlantic’s shackles for a long time coming now.

In the doco, she can be seen working closely with James while mixing tracks, along with other producers and musicians like Jim-E Stack and Steph Marziano.

Every era of Hayley Williams’ work has looked good, but we’re especially excited for this next one.