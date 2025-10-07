John Prine Tribute Documentary ‘You Got Gold’ Set for Theatrical Release

Thirty years after he first captured hearts with his storytelling, John Prine’s songs are getting the big-screen treatment.

John Prine’s songs are back on the big screen with You Got Gold – A Celebration of John Prine, a heartfelt documentary capturing a star-studded tribute at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The film, opening at New York’s QUAD on November 28 before touring nationwide, began as a memorial concert series organized by Fiona Whelan Prine after the legendary songwriter passed from COVID-related complications in April 2020.

Directed by Michael John Warren and produced by Fiona Whelan Prine, Dave Sirulnick, and Samantha Mustari, You Got Gold features intimate performances and stories from Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Steve Earle, Tyler Childers, Lucinda Williams, Lyle Lovett, Kurt Vile, Allison Russell, and many more.

“When John passed, we couldn’t mourn together in the way we and his community needed to,” said Fiona Whelan Prine. “This film documents that long-awaited moment when we finally came together at the Ryman—John’s favorite stage—to honor him with his songs, music, stories and love.”

Richard Abramowitz, founder of Abramorama, called Prine “one of America’s most beloved storytellers,” adding that the film captures “the moment when a community came together to celebrate an irreplaceable voice.”

Fans can also catch screenings at the Belcourt Theater throughout the rest of 2025 and into 2026, with Oh Boy Records planning premium digital releases of Prine’s music, rarities, and collectibles to follow.